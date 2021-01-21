Wood duck box giveaway program helps species thrive in SC

David Watkins doesn't consider himself much of a duck hunter. He's taken two before, and would be OK if he never took another.

But after seeing a few wood ducks fly near his property in York County, he was curious about what might happen if he built and installed some wooden boxes on his pond. The goal was the get more of the entertaining multicolored birds to stay around.

In the first year, more ducks hatched than he was able to count. Watkins said he believes 60 to 75 hatchlings came out, at a minimum.

Success like Watkins' has been seen all over South Carolina, in large part due to the state Department of Natural Resources' wood duck box program which continues to grow in demand.

Every year, the agency provides thousands of pre-assembled wood duck boxes on a first-come, first-served basis so that private landowners can assist in duck production. It's so popular, you have to enter a lottery to get them.

Interested landowners can apply online to receive up to three free boxes a year during duck season, which runs Nov. 21-28 and again from Dec. 12 to Jan. 31.

Emily Kearse, lottery hunt coordinator at the DNR, said the agency has allocated 1,200 boxes annually over the past few years and more than 50,000 since the program started in the 1980s.

All of the boxes last year were claimed within two hours of the start of the application period. That's even faster than in 2019 when they were all claimed and gone within 12 hours.

These sorts of wooden nest boxes were developed by biologists in the 1940s and have helped the duck population remain sustainable on the East Coast.

The species was on the brink of extinction in the early part of the 20th century after development and human activity decreased the numbers of natural cavities that were available in the woodlands and swamps the birds favored.

Wood ducks are one of a handful of duck species that nest in cavities and hollowed-out places in trees. They especially like oak trees.

"So, with an overharvest of these bottomland hardwood forests, wood ducks began to have a really hard time finding places they could nest successfully," Molly Kneece, a DNR waterfowl biologist, said.

Bottomland hardwood forests are swamps along rivers and streams found in broad floodplains, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Biologists with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are credited with creating the wooden boxes now being used as nesting sites for ducks. The boxes typically are 12 inches by 18 inches and can be mounted to the side of a tree or on a wooden post that is placed on the edge of a swamp or wetlands.

Most wood duck boxes come with predator shields to keep out animals such as raccoons or snakes that can enter them and eat the eggs.

"Excluding those predators from those boxes really allows those ducks to be able to successfully sit on that clutch of eggs and allow those eggs to hatch," Kneece said. "And eventually, those ducklings come out of those boxes."

Kneece said the wood duck boxes had a special role in bringing the species back from the brink of extinction.

Most ducks in South Carolina are only in the state during the winter and breed in other areas, such as the Midwest and Canada. But wood ducks stay year-round, so these special boxes give South Carolinians an opportunity to provide for the species.

"It's a really, really neat process," Kneece said. "A lot of people like to watch these boxes, put them in places on water that they can see from their homes or places that they frequent often."

Some people are fortunate enough to see the ducklings hop out of them.

Many residents outside of the hunting community are invested in the project. Watkins, the York County resident, was selected in 2019 as a recipient of free duck boxes through the DNR program.

He said he thinks the DNR's boxes are in such high demand because they come already assembled. Wood duck boxes are not easy to build, and the species is very particular about how natural they are.

"So if there was any kind of stains or anything like that, they wouldn't mess with them," Watkins said. "So they got to be about as natural as they can be for a duck to even consider being in it."

He said ducks don't like any boxes that appear to be manmade and smell like paint or oils.

The DNR has included instructions on its website on how to make the wood duck boxes, since everyone won't be able to get a free one.

Kneece said South Carolina now has a very healthy wood duck population. The species is protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Hunters are allowed a daily bag limit of only three wood ducks during the season. Forty-six wood ducks were harvested in the 2019-20 season, according to the DNR's waterfowl harvest summary.

Kneece, members of the Nemours Wildlife Foundation of South Carolina and Clemson University are working together to further examine how the wood duck boxes help grow the population so they can try to put a number on how large it is.