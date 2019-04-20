If you're wondering why Easter seems to be a bit late this year, blame the church and the moon.
The annual holiday, which commemorates the biblical story of Jesus' resurrection, falls on April 21. That's on the later end for when Easter can occur.
The next time the holiday will be this late is 2030.
The rules were established hundreds of years ago.
In 325 A.D., early church leaders decided Easter would fall on the first Sunday after the first full moon that takes place on or after the spring equinox around March 21, according to the Catholic Encyclopedia. The lunar calendar is not in sync with the Gregorian calendar — the most widely used calendar today — so the date of the full moon changes each month.
Thus, the date of Easter fluctuates and the holiday can fall on any Sunday between March 22 and April 25. This impacts other Christian holy days connected to the resurrection story, such Ash Wednesday, Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Pentecost.
Establishing a fixed date for Easter has come up at times. In early church history, some bishops celebrated Jesus' resurrection on March 27. Church leaders said years ago they would entertain talks about a fixed date for Easter to end thousands of years of controversy.
No matter the date, Eastern Orthodox churches, which use the solar Julian calendar, always celebrate the holiday after Roman Catholics and Protestants.
The holiday lies at the foundation of the Christian faith. It recounts the biblical events of Jesus being crucified, buried and rising Sunday from a tomb. Parishioners pack pews to sing special songs and hymns. Pastors preach from the passage to inspire hope.
The holiday is also tied to the Jewish Passover. According to the New Testament, Jesus ate a Passover meal before he was crucified. The Passover itself is based on the Jewish calendar, which follows lunar cycles.