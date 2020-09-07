Women march in North Charleston to empower future leaders and community change

More than a hundred supporters marched in North Charleston Monday morning as a demonstration of solidarity for women and spoke out against inequality in their communities.

The "Million Womxn’s March of South Carolina" brought out political candidates, activism groups and women-owned businesses in the parking lot of North Charleston City Hall. The "x" in women is used by advocates to strike the exclusivity of the word and be open to people who identify as transgender, as well as those of diverse backgrounds and identities.

Around 150 attendees, all wearing white and carrying signs and banners that read "Rise Sister Rise," marched a mile around City Hall.

In a statement about the event, organizers said the main objective was to empower women "to lead with intention around diversity and inclusion, civic leadership and issue-based activism."

Erica Cokley, the chair and organizer of the march, said she felt inspired to speak out about inequality after George Floyd died at the hands of police this summer in Minneapolis. She said she wanted this event to inspire all women to seek change in their communities, whether it's by running for political office or being activists in their own backyard.

"We can't lead from behind anymore," Cokley said. "We've been marginalized and oppressed and we want to accept the most neglected around us."

The event drew Charleston-area Democratic political candidates, including Sam Skardon, running for state senate; Ben Pogue, running for 9th Circuit solicitor; Kristin Graziano running for Charleston County sheriff; and Millicent Middleton, running for state representative. All set up booths to pitch their ideas to attendees.

Additionally, the Charleston County Democratic Party, Dorchester County Democratic Party and the League of Women Voters registered people to vote during the march.

It comes at a time where women voters, especially ones that live in the suburbs, are becoming more diverse. What was once considered a solid GOP voting bloc — no Democratic presidential candidate has won the suburbs since Lyndon Johnson’s massive victory in 1964 — has been slowly changing for decades.

Jennifer Egnor, a Summerville resident who attended the event, said empowering women is important with the election in November. President Donald Trump is slipping in the polls against his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, in part, because of harsh rhetoric he has used toward females.

"When women come together, that's when change happens," Egnor said. "We need more representation, and that's just as important on the local level as well as the national level."

Men, like Lockwood Anderson, also came out to support the cause. He said he wanted to be an advocate for others and speak up for the women in his life.

"Women don't get the respect they deserve," he said. We need to do more to show our appreciation for what they do."

Cokley said she hopes to hold another march in three to six months. And while a million women didn't show up Monday, she said "she won't stop" until she gets them all to come out.