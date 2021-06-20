Women gather in Marion Square to discuss youth gun violence in the Lowcountry

With the threat of flood watches and heavy rain forecasts, Sunday did not seem the ideal day to host a march down Line and America streets into Marion Square in protest of gun violence. But that did not stop people from showing up.

Motivate to Educate, a Charleston nonprofit dedicated to ending gun violence, originally intended this march to begin at 1 p.m. on June 20. Protesters would wear orange and white and gather at Marion Square for a staged event. It would be perfect for a sunny day in the Lowcountry.

Instead of marching through the streets, a few community members circled up at Marion Square. As rain drizzled, they huddled under the oak trees.

Once gathered, activists and government officials spoke openly about ways to address gun violence in Charleston.

Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Walterboro, said that in 29 years of her marriage, this is the first time Matthews left her husband on Father’s Day, she said. She wanted to talk about gun violence in South Carolina and addressing it at the legislative level.

“It’s not enough to be in Charleston,” Matthews said. “You have to be in Columbia, where the laws are made.”

Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Columbia and candidate for governor, stood beside Matthews in the circle. She spoke openly about her worries about gun violence as a Black woman with two young adult children.

“Yesterday and the day before, we were celebrating Juneteenth,” McLeod said. “But so many of us aren’t free. My sons aren’t free.”

Joyce Smith, chief deputy of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, said that gun violence could be addressed at the local level, in addition to the legislative level.

“It takes the whole community, it takes a village, to touch a community, especially one that has been deeply touched by gun violence,” Smith said.

Smith said that the increase in youth gun violence was also apparent. There has been a surge of gang-related gun violence in the Charleston area over the past five years.

“If you have not sat down in the classroom lately, take some time to sit down,” Smith said. “See what is going on.”

Crystal Reed, programs superintendent at Charleston Parks and Recreation, agreed that it was essential to help deter the city’s youth from gun violence.

“There is a need to have adults that children look up to keep kids out of trouble,” Reed said.

Bobbi Jo O’Neal, Charleston county coroner, began to cry when discussing how gun violence had impacted the community. O’Neal spoke of the families who have been devastated by gun violence.

“Nothing is as hard as knocking on someone’s door and letting them know their loved one has died,” O’Neal said.

All of the speakers in the circle were women, gathered in honor of all of the mothers who have lost their children to gun violence, Tony Lewis, founder and president of Motivate to Educate, said.

“We brought all these great, intelligent, dynamic women together,” Lewis said. “So when they engage with the folks of the general public, they bring in knowledge of their own experiences.”