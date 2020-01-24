As South Carolina's public servants grapple with the state's disproportionate rate of women killed by husbands and boyfriends, a Greenwood domestic abuse survivor's plight is shifting some focus to a smaller population: women who seriously injure their partners as they try to safely end the relationship.

Tiffany Janae Carroll's family said she set them free in September 2017 when she stabbed her boyfriend of two years as he tried to stop her from fleeing with her children.

Authorities have dropped charges against survivors in similar situations, but Carroll is beginning a 15-year sentence after pleading guilty but mentally ill to a manslaughter charge.

The case has sparked public outrage, with community members chipping in to care for Carroll's children, attorneys sniffing out chances to lessen her sentence and an online petition that has over 30,000 signatures — more names than Greenwood has residents.

Some are community members who've known Carroll for years, others are neighbors who cared for her children and some are out-of-state strangers who lost their own loved ones to intimate partner violence. All of them want Carroll to get a second chance at justice.

'The only way you'll leave is to kill me'

Carroll and William Johnson had been childhood friends and began dating in January 2016. Carroll had heard he that he'd mistreated women, she told authorities, but didn't know the details: that he'd been arrested several times for sexually assaulting, kidnapping and beating women, including former girlfriends.

The abuse began with slaps and insults, Carroll told a psychologist, but escalated when he hurt the children. When she was pregnant with their son, he pushed her down stairs and choked her until she lost consciousness.

When she fought back or tried to leave, the abuse escalated, she said.

"The only way you'll leave me is to kill me," Carroll remembered him saying, according to the psychologist's notes.

In letters to the court, neighbors recalled how they often saw Carroll shield the baby from his father's blows, took the children into their own homes for the night, and saw Carroll the next day, wearing sunglasses and makeup to hide her bruises.

Law enforcement records indicate that officers responded to their home eight times, including once when Carroll took a crowbar to Johnson's car. Both generally declined to press charges and Carroll was never arrested. Greenville police said they keep track of repeat abusers and try to guide their victims toward county resources, even if they don't build criminal cases.

"All efforts were rejected," police spokesman Jonathan Link said. Carroll tried to leave several times but couldn't get out safely, she told a psychologist.

When Carroll tried to leave one last time, Johnson threw her bags from her and blocked the doorways, Carroll said.

"You can keep everything," Carroll remembered telling him. "I just want out."

Johnson's relatives sent the children out and tried to pry their relative from Carroll.

From there, accounts vary. An officer said Carroll admitted at the scene to hitting Johnson first and that he then threw her to the ground, held her down and punched her. She later told a psychologist that she'd never initiated violence with Johnson and that he'd dragged her by the hair as she tried to leave.

But eventually, she broke away and ran to the kitchen, where she grabbed a knife. Johnson charged at her, she said, threatening to break her arm again.

"You better not cut me," he said.

Carroll said she "blanked out" then, but snippets of memory and police evidence from the crime scene has filled the blanks. She sliced Johnson in the arm and ankle and stabbed him in the chest. When she realized how much he was bleeding she tried to put pressure on his wounds and wiped off the knife before throwing it behind the stove.

In their reports, officers at the scene noted potential escape routes in the homes layout and Carroll's shifting accounts of the what had happened: first that she'd found Johnson already bleeding, then that he'd charged her and she'd fought back.

"I didn't mean to hurt him, I swear," she told an officer while in custody. "I usually just leave (when Johnson gets violent) ... it just got out of hand."

"We don't have the luxury of choosing not to prosecute," Link said. "Guilt or innocence, that's not my field."

Carroll struggled in the following months, a psychologist's report shows. She missed Johnson and felt guilty for hurting him and for not having gotten her children out sooner. After spending her nights on a relative's couch, she rose before dawn to take care of the children and get to her fast-food job.

After two years, she pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the manslaughter charge. Judge Letitia Verdin sentenced her to 15 years, with the chance of parole after she's served 25 percent of her sentence, or three years and nine months, which is standard for South Carolina domestic violence victims who act in self-defense. She went home, said goodbye to her children over Christmas and turned herself in Dec. 26.

Johnson's family couldn't be reached to comment for this article.

Echoes of the past

Residents are comparing the legal process to another fatal 2017 case, in which Verdin granted Austin Mendez immunity from prosecution after he shot his father, who'd been beating and threatening Mendez's mother.

Like Carroll, Mendez's mother had suffered verbal and physical abuse at her husband's hands for years, family and neighbors said. He'd lashed out at their children, too, and threatened to kill the whole family.

That night, Mendez's younger brother texted him for help when their father began throwing their mother across the bedroom. Austin came running with a pistol in hand and burst into his parents' bedroom. When his father lunged at him, Mendez fired two rounds, hitting him in the face.

In a 31-page ruling, Verdin recounted the history of abuse and violence of that night, which led her to grant him immunity from prosecution based on self-defense and South Carolina's Protection of Persons and Property Act.

Mendez had reason to believe his mother's life was at stake, Verdin said, and had a right to use any force necessary to prevent a murder in his own home. Shooting, though drastic, was a reasonable and legal reaction.

South Carolina's Supreme Court solidified protections for domestic self-defense in 2016, upholding another dismissed murder charge for a North Charleston woman who stabbed her boyfriend in self-defense. In that case, the solicitor argued that the 2006 "stand your ground" laws shouldn't apply when a defendant attacks someone in a home they share. Assistant Solicitor Culver Kidd called the law a "potential license to kill."

Greenwood County court spokesman Brian King offered one official comment: "This was not a self-defense case." Carroll maintained that Johnson had let go of her by the time she went for the knife, so authorities considered the immediate threat over.

Abuse led to PTSD

But that doesn't take into account how a history of abuse would have affected Carroll's view of the situation, her defense attorney argued. After the incident, she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, and a psychologist confirmed she exhibited signs of PTSD and battered woman syndrome, a legal term that describes the form of trauma response that can affect a domestic violence victim's decisionmaking while keeping them loyal to their abuser.

"We try to put ourselves in others' situations (but) we may have unrealistic expectations," said Dr. Dean Kilpatrick, a PTSD expert at Medical University Center. "(PTSD) really changes the way you view an interaction."

People with PTSD often see neutral situations as inherently dangerous, and can't think clearly when overcome by panic, according to Kilpatrick. While the legal system recognizes the condition, it's often difficult for defense attorneys to explain the complicated diagnosis.

Community activists have helped the family organize a letter-writing campaign, and are working with attorneys to weigh their options, which include a post-conviction relief that would allow them to present new evidence or just waiting for the parole hearing that domestic violence victims are allowed after serving a quarter of their sentence.

In the meantime, her family is working to adjust to their new lives. Two of the children are with their father, while Carroll's sister cares for the other three in addition to her own two. It's been difficult for Carroll to keep her spirits up, sister Danielle Carroll said, but she's been writing home to thank the community for their advocacy.

"I've never seen a case where this kind of support comes out for a defendant," criminal attorney Rauch Wise said. "It's not an impossible case."