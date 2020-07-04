Woman suspected of vandalizing Charleston 9 memorial arrested in West Columbia

West Columbia police arrested the woman suspected of vandalizing a memorial dedicated to nine Charleston firefighters who died in the 2007 Super Sofa Store blaze.

Eman Mubarak Brown, 32, faces charges of malicious injury to real property, attempts to burn and petit larceny following the acts of vandalism late last week. Brown was arrested near the state's Capital City, some 120 miles from the memorial, Thursday and was held at the Lexington County Detention Center. She remained in the jail on Saturday without the availability of bail.

No other information was available Saturday on her arrest.

Police claim Brown, of West Ashley, ripped PVC pipe crosses from the ground and tore American flags from their poles at Charleston Nine Memorial Park on June 26, dousing some in gasoline.

It was bank surveillance footage from two hours later, where Brown is suspected of taking a state flag and American flag from the pole at the CresCom Bank on Orleans Road, that investigators used to identify her, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.

The nine crosses at the memorial park in West Ashley honor the nine firefighters who died that fateful night some 13 years ago when the roof of the furniture store caved in on them as they tried to douse the massive flames.

A passerby noted damage at the memorial and firefighters made repairs as police began investigating.

“This memorial celebrates how they lived their lives, more so than how they died,” Fire Chief Daniel Curia said after discovering the damage. “It also is a symbol of hope for all of us, that we are standing together, that we can do better, and as a society we can move forward.”

Police haven’t announced any suspected motive.