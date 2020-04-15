Woman stabbed to death after breaking into Summerville apartment, deputies say

A woman has died after authorities said she broke into a Summerville apartment on Tuesday and was stabbed in the neck by the resident.
Dorchester County deputies said on Wednesday they responded to a civil disturbance call to an address on Pigeon Bay Road that had previous calls for disturbances and one trespass notice.
Deputies were told a woman had broken into an apartment about 1:40 p.m., but was then stabbed by the resident. They found the injured woman in the parking lot and she was taken to Trident Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday.
The Dorchester County Coroner's Office identified the woman as LaShunda Pugh, 33, of Summerville.
No charges have been filed in the case, though the investigation is ongoing, officials said.