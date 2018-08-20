The disappearance of a 43-year-old woman from Edisto Island is considered suspicious, Charleston County sheriff's authorities said Monday.
Tina Diana Snipes was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Horizon E-Z Shop gas station on S.C. Highway 174 near Maxie Road. She was wearing a necklace, sunglasses, a textured tank-top, yoga pants and flip-flops. Her hair was up in a bun.
Snipes is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 113 pounds.
She is not known to drive or own a vehicle, authorities said.
Detectives are asking the public for any information about the activity and whereabouts of Snipes or any known associates.
Anyone with information may contact the Sheriff's Office at 843-743-7200 or Detective Goldstein at 843-670-1183 or bgoldstein@charlestoncounty.org. Anonymous tips may be sent to Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.