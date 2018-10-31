Just before the bullets flew, Anna McQuillan walked excitedly into the house and greeted a woman sitting inside.

"You are my queen," she exclaimed, wrapping her arms around the woman, "and I'm always going to love you."

McQuillan, 48, would visit Louise Mitchell's James Island house from time to time. She didn't have a permanent home of her own, but she was a fixture here on Greenhill Road. McQuillan usually was seen helping neighbors with yard work or making conversation.

"Everyone in the neighborhood knew her," Mitchell, 61, said.

Mitchell is widely known here, too. "Queen" was McQuillan's name for her — someone she respected, someone who was always ready with a hug and a smile, someone who opened her home to all.

So when McQuillan walked into Mitchell's home at 1097 Greenhill Road in mid-September, she couldn't help but be overjoyed.

But a man soon showed up there. McQuillan began to argue with him, Mitchell said. About what, Mitchell can't be sure, but the confrontation escalated quickly.

Mitchell watched in horror as McQuillan darted from one end of the living room to the other. She said the man pulled a gun from his waistband, trained it on McQuillan and pulled the trigger. McQuillan dropped to the floor. She would die several days later in a hospital, and a suspect would be arrested on a murder charge.

Despite efforts to bolster patrols, sheriff's deputies said McQuillan's death marked at least the fifth time in four months that someone was injured or killed in gun violence on this street. McQuillan's loved ones are just some of those affected by the crimes. Her death left them trying to piece together her last moments, hoping to make sense of something senseless.

"I prayed so hard that Anna would be all right," Mitchell said. "I still be gettin' up in the night time screamin'. That's something I don't want to relive."

Shots fired

James Island's Greenhill Road is a half-mile stretch that separates rows of mostly small, single-story homes. Tucked away off Dills Bluff Road and about 6 miles southeast of downtown Charleston, sheriff's cars are a common presence.

The block is generally quiet. Sounds of students from the nearby James Island Charter High School extend into the neighborhood.

But gun violence here has surged in the past four months.

On June 5, someone shot at a man outside a home; two men eventually were charged with attempted murder. On June 10, 28-year-old Kurt Melton was shot to death in a car parked at the end of the road; his killing hasn't been solved.

Two days later, Mitchell's house was the target of a drive-by shooting, authorities said, and a relative of hers was seriously injured. At her home, a sheet of plastic remains stretched over the space where a window used to be.

After the flurry of shootings in June, the James Island Town Council approved a $100,000 funding increase that would allow deputies to take on additional patrol hours.

With more time on the street, Charleston County deputies are being afforded additional opportunities to establish new relationships with residents here and to strengthen existing ones.

"When the community sees that increased presence, the community is more likely to talk to us," said Capt. Roger Antonio, spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. "We also have our detectives who build relationships. ... They go door to door and build a rapport with the public."

After patrol measures were enhanced, July and August offered a brief respite from the violence.

But between September and October, three more people would become victims of shootings here. Two were injured in one shooting. McQuillan was the target in the other, on Sept. 15.

That day, sheriff's deputies said, Dedric Middleton, 30, walked into Mitchell's home and gunned down McQuillan.

Middleton, who state records show has been charged with various drug and weapons offenses over the past decade, also lives on Greenhill Road.

He and McQuillan knew each other. But the extent of their relationship was not clear, leaving loved ones puzzled by the attack.

Letting go

Two days after the shooting, Angela Hays, 53, lay her head on the hospital bed next to McQuillan.

Hays, a Mount Pleasant resident, listened to the sounds of the machines that were keeping McQuillan alive. After two decades of friendship, it had come to this.

The two had met in the early 1990s and shared an affinity for horseback riding, Hays said. By 1999, Hays and McQuillan were living in adjacent apartment complexes in Mount Pleasant, each raising their own child.

"We were like a family. Like sisters," Hays said. "Our children were very close. They were like little brothers and sisters."

When they could get an evening to themselves, they spent time dancing at downtown Charleston nightclubs like Level 2 Lounge or Club Tango.

McQuillan's life in the Charleston area — where she frequented the beaches — was preceded by a Midwestern upbringing near Urbana-Champaign, Ill., where most of her family still resides.

Her loved ones in Illinois knew her as always gracious, they would recall later; she was equally at home with tourists, Southern gentry and homeless people.

But now, in McQuillan's last moments, the physicians who cared for the gravely wounded woman told Hays and McQuillan's family that despite emergency surgery, she wasn't going to pull through. She spent her final days in a coma, Hays said.

So hospital staff members lowered McQuillan's bed and brought in extra blankets. Hays nestled against McQuillan and spoke in hushed tones.

"It's time for you to move on," Hays told her. "I'm here, so you’re not alone."

Then, stillness.

"I just laid down next to her and held her hand, and her heart slowed and slowed and slowed," Hays said. "And then it stopped."