Sheriff's crime scene tape (copy) (copy)

Charleston County authorities are investigating after a female's body was discovered in a rural area outside of Adams Run on Wednesday. 

Sheriff's deputies were called around 11:45 a.m. to Parkers Ferry Road for a report of a deceased person, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center. 

The body was discovered by a person searching for their dog, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. 

Investigators have determined there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death but were not saying on Wednesday whether the incident is considered a homicide.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death, Antonio said. 

Further information was not available.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.