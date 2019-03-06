Charleston County authorities are investigating after a female's body was discovered in a rural area outside of Adams Run on Wednesday.
Sheriff's deputies were called around 11:45 a.m. to Parkers Ferry Road for a report of a deceased person, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center.
The body was discovered by a person searching for their dog, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators have determined there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death but were not saying on Wednesday whether the incident is considered a homicide.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death, Antonio said.
Further information was not available.