Authorities are searching waterways in the Ravenel area after a boating accident Wednesday night.
Charleston County sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Coast Guard were called just after 9 p.m. to the scene near Wallace Creek for a report of a male and a female in distress after their boat crashed into a bridge, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
The female made it to safety and was being evaluated by medical personnel, Antonio said. Deputies and a Coast Guard helicopter were searching for the male.
The boat had not been recovered as of late Wednesday night.
Further information about the crash and search were not available.