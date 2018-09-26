CCSO car

Authorities are searching waterways in the Ravenel area after a boating accident Wednesday night. 

Charleston County sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Coast Guard were called just after 9 p.m. to the scene near Wallace Creek for a report of a male and a female in distress after their boat crashed into a bridge, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

The female made it to safety and was being evaluated by medical personnel, Antonio said. Deputies and a Coast Guard helicopter were searching for the male. 

The boat had not been recovered as of late Wednesday night. 

Further information about the crash and search were not available.



