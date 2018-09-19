When her alleged rapist's face appeared on the courtroom monitor, the woman couldn't bear to look. Tears rolling off her cheeks, she turned away recoiling into the arms of a family member before turning back around to face the judge.

As she spoke at the bond hearing Wednesday for Maurice Prioleau, 42, she did so without the aid of the sentences she wrote on the pink legal pad she clutched. One day prior, Prioleau turned himself into North Charleston police Tuesday after being charged with criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and weapon possession during a violent crime.

"I don't feel safe ever," the woman said in court. "I've had nightmares every single night. I thought he was going to kill me."

To her left was the video conferencing monitor showing Prioleau as he listened to the woman recount the events of that night. Following Wednesday's hearing, because of the sexual assault and kidnapping charges, Prioleau will have to appear before a circuit court judge in order for bond to be considered. Release conditions include not contacting the woman involved in the case. He'll remain jailed until at least the next hearing date.

The nightmares the woman referenced in court stem from an alleged sexual assault last month outside the Liberty Mall shopping center. The woman, who The Post and Courier is not identifying, recounted the assault after court adjourned as she stood alongside at least a handful of family members and friends.

She recalled how, late on Aug. 13, she was sifting through a dumpster for scrap wood outside a Rivers Avenue complex when Prioleau approached her, according to arrest affidavits.

Did she smoke, he asked? She did not. Did she want some ecstasy? No, she told him, according to police.

Prioleau displayed a folding knife and held the blade to the woman's throat, authorities said. He forced the woman into her own vehicle and sexually assaulted her, an affidavit states. At some point, the woman dialed the number of a family member who did not answer the call. A portion of the assault, however, was recorded in a voicemail message, an affidavit states. On the message, the woman can be heard pleading for her life.

Then, authorities say, Prioleau ordered her out of the car and directed her to walk behind the shopping center where he sexually assaulted her a second time.

Prioleau lives nearby on Marson Street and turned himself into police after learning of his arrest warrants. After the assault, police said Prioleau told the woman to count aloud and stay put as he fled the area in her car, which was recovered about a mile and a half away.

After she was sure that her attacker was no longer near, the woman walked into a nearby convenience store, according to an affidavit. Surveillance footage obtained by police show the woman walk into the store and collapse onto the floor.

Prioleau has a violent criminal history which includes convictions for strong arm robbery, burglary, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for blue lights and drug possession, according to State Law Enforcement Division records.

"When he had me in my car, I was in my driver's seat (and) I hit the button to unlatch the trunk with my foot so he had to go ... close it," she said after court.

That's when she made her phone call.

"I wanted there to be evidence," she said, bringing her hand to the cuts on her neck.