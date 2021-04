NORTH CHARLESTON — Police are searching for the person who shot a woman April 9 and left her to die on Parana Street.

Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said that just before noon, officers rushed to the neighborhood just north of interstates 26 and 526. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman, who hasn't been publicly identified, died of her injuries. While officers are trying to figure out what happened, Hagge said they haven't uncovered any information about a suspect.