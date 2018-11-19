A woman was killed Sunday night in a crash involving a Charleston County sheriff's deputy on James Island, authorities said.
The deputy and a state constable in the Sheriff's Office vehicle suffered serious injuries and were transported to Medical University Hospital, said Capt. Roger Antonio, an agency spokesman.
Constables are sworn officers who assist law enforcement agencies, usually as volunteers.
The wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. as the deputy was driving an unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe to assist another deputy in a foot pursuit.
The deputy was on Folly Road near Camp Road when a Nissan Altima turned left in front of the Tahoe, Antonio said. The driver of the Altima died at the scene.
None of the victims have been publicly identified.
Folly Road was closed overnight while the S.C. Highway Patrol investigated. Authorities have not released further details about the cause of the wreck.
As is standard procedure, the Sheriff's Office will conduct an internal investigation, Antonio said.