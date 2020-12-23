Woman held after Charleston deputies chase car in West Ashley by cruiser, copter

Charleston County sheriff's deputies detained a woman after a chase in West Ashley involving a cruiser and a helicopter on Wednesday morning.
Sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio said a woman in the vehicle was detained after she fled from officers. Antonio said the chase was initiated when the motorist was seen driving recklessly.
The vehicle was disabled when deputies deployed "stop sticks," which puncture tires so a vehicle cannot continue on.
He said chases "are discontinued if public safety is at risk, but often times the violator bails out of the vehicle, like in this case."
The sheriff's helicopter hovered over the Oak Forest neighborhood during a search for the woman.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office "closely and continuously" monitors vehicle pursuits with higher ranking supervisors and "are discontinued if public safety is at risk," Antonio said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.