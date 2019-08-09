Charleston County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a woman who was found by the side of a rural road Friday morning.
Deputies were called just after 8 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of Church Flats Road near Oyster House Creek, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Sheriff's Office spokesman. Upon arrival, the deputies noticed several spent shell casing near the vehicle.
"Across the roadway from the vehicle, deputies noticed a deceased black female on the shoulder of the road, near some bushes," Antonio said. "(She) had an apparent gunshot wound on her person."
As of Friday, the investigation was officially classified as a suspicious death, the spokesman said. The Charleston County Coroner's Office will make an official determination on the nature of the woman's death, "but given the circumstances, the Sheriff’s Office believes it’s a homicide."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.