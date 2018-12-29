A 73-year-old Harleyville woman was found dead in her home by authorities responding to a report of a fire at the address.
Dorchester County Fire Rescue units responded Friday night to a report of a fire at 133 Victoria Drive and found Brenda Royal dead inside the home around 11:50 p.m., according to the Dorchester County Coroner's Office.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning, the Coroner's Office stated.
The State Law Enforcement Division, Harleyville Police Department, Dorchester County Fire Rescue and the Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.
Further information was not immediately available.