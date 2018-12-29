EMS webref web

A 73-year-old Harleyville woman was found dead in her home by authorities responding to a report of a fire at the address.

Dorchester County Fire Rescue units responded Friday night to a report of a fire at 133 Victoria Drive and found Brenda Royal dead inside the home around 11:50 p.m., according to the Dorchester County Coroner's Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning, the Coroner's Office stated. 

The State Law Enforcement Division, Harleyville Police Department, Dorchester County Fire Rescue and the Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.

Further information was not immediately available. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.