North Charleston police are investigating after officers found a woman who had been fatally shot at a home early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to 4839 Gaynor Ave., near East Montague Avenue, shortly before 1 a.m. on report of shots fired.
The victim was dead inside the home when police arrived. The Charleston County Coroner's Office has not yet released her identity.
The investigation continues. Further information was not immediately released.
Thursday's shooting is the 20th homicide reported this year in North Charleston, according to a Post and Courier database. Fifty-five people have been slain in the tri-county area.