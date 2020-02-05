You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Authorities search for woman who escaped Charleston police custody

CCSO car (copy)

A woman escaped from police custody Wednesday night while on her way to be booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston. 

Area law enforcement personnel searched the area around the jail but did not immediately apprehend the suspect, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman. 

The woman was arrested by Charleston police and escaped from a city police officer's custody before arriving at the jail, Antonio said.

Further information including her identify and what she was arrested on suspicion of were not available Wednesday. 

A Charleston police spokesman could not be reached for comment. 

The woman is described as being in her late 20s to early 30s, Antonio said. She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, slim, and was last seen wearing a black, button-up shirt with an orange tank top underneath. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Journal Scene