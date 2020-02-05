Authorities search for woman who escaped Charleston police custody

A woman escaped from police custody Wednesday night while on her way to be booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston.
Area law enforcement personnel searched the area around the jail but did not immediately apprehend the suspect, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
The woman was arrested by Charleston police and escaped from a city police officer's custody before arriving at the jail, Antonio said.
Further information including her identify and what she was arrested on suspicion of were not available Wednesday.
A Charleston police spokesman could not be reached for comment.
The woman is described as being in her late 20s to early 30s, Antonio said. She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, slim, and was last seen wearing a black, button-up shirt with an orange tank top underneath.