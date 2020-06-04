You are the owner of this article.
Woman drives onto Boeing property in North Charleston, cited for trespassing

A woman was detained on Thursday, June 4, 2020 after she drove onto Boeing South Carolina and Charleston International Airport property in North Charleston. File/AP

A woman was cited for trespassing and taken to a hospital for medical evaluation after she drove onto Boeing's campus in North Charleston on Thursday, authorities said. 

The woman, who is not a Boeing employee, ignored gate security and drove her vehicle onto the property, according to a statement by the company. She then drove onto Charleston International Airport property and was detained by airport authorities for trespassing. 

"Boeing is grateful to the Charleston County Aviation Authority for their partnership so that this incident was resolved quickly," according to the statement. 

Operations at the aircraft manufacturer were not interrupted or impacted and no one was injured in the incident, the statement said. 

Further information was not available Thursday night. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

