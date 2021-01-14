Woman-dominated City Council reflects growing diversity of Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK — For decades, City Council here was almost exclusively male.

It started with Michael Heitzler, who served 10 terms as the city’s mayor from 1978 to 2018. Mark Phillips (1986-2018), John McCants (1992-2016) and Kimo Esarey (1998-2018) were fixtures on the council for decades.

While Marguerite Brown — for whom Goose Creek’s municipal center was named — served on council for 39 years until her death in 2014, it was still a place where men dominated the proceedings.

As recently as 2014, there was just one woman on the council, Debra Green-Fletcher.

All that changed in December when Hannah Cox and Melissa Enos won council seats and joined Gayla McSwain and Green-Fletcher, making the seven-member council one of the few female-dominated government bodies in the state. There are four women and three men currently serving on council.

“This is something that the city needed,” said Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Tekac, who served on council from 2008 to 2016 and was reelected in 2018. “We needed more diversity and that’s what we got in the last election. Hannah and Melissa have been great additions. We’ve needed more women on council; it’s been long overdue.”

The changes in the makeup of City Council from what it was six years ago to what it is today reflect the transformation of the city itself. Since its incorporation 60 years ago, this Berkeley County city has been synonymous with the military and hometown values. It was a place where former military personnel would retire.

“The perception of what the old council used to be was probably fair,” said Mayor Greg Habib, who served on council beginning in 2016 and became mayor in 2018. “I’m not going to say it was true, but it was fair from an outsider’s perspective. They were great public servants, they cared, but the city has grown, and we needed new eyes on the problems we are facing.”

As major manufacturing companies such as Boeing and Volvo opened plants in the Lowcountry, the city’s population exploded. Since 2010, Goose Creek has been one of the fastest-growing cities in South Carolina, adding more than 10,000 new residents over a 10-year span.

The population is expected to break the 50,000 barrier by 2024.

While the military makes up about 20 percent of the overall population, and longtime established residents still have a strong influence within the city, Goose Creek has become younger, more affluent, and more diverse.

Goose Creek is quickly becoming a top destination among younger residents looking for affordable housing. The city has a median age of 32. Its median income is $65,884 and has 31 percent non-White population, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau statistics.

The city has been able to keep its tightknit community feel in place, despite seeing its population transform over the past decade. In October, Money Magazine named Goose Creek the best place to live in South Carolina.

Cox, 39, Enos, 42, and Corey McClary, an African-American who was elected to council in 2018, make the body more representative of the city’s population.

“It’s not just skin color that makes the council more diverse,” said McClary, 47, who grew up in West Ashley and graduated from The Citadel. “It’s about having different backgrounds, difference life experiences. That’s what makes us more diverse, and diversity makes us stronger.”

Residents have taken notice of the evolving council. Valinda Miller, an African American who owns Turning Page Bookshop on St. James Ave., said she feels the diversity on the council gives her a stronger voice with the government.

“When you see someone that looks like you on the council, it makes you feel like you are being heard,” Miller said.

Cox, Enos and McClary all have teenage children going to school in the community. All three, along with McSwain, have served in the military.

“I’ve lived here for 20 years, but I wasn’t raised here, so I guess I’m considered a transplant,” said Cox, who, along with Enos, served in the Navy. “I’m a mother, I was in the military, so I feel like can connect with the residents that have lived longer. But I still feel like a hybrid. I can bring a lot of different perspectives to the council.”

Although the council has met just a couple of times since Cox and Enos were sworn in, McClary has already noticed a difference in the way business is being conducted.

“I think women have a tendency to listen better and be more compassionate,” McClary said. “I’m trying to follow their lead.”

When Cox was stationed at the Navy base in late-1990s, she would have never believed the council would have a majority of women on it.

“Not in a million years, but it shows how much the city has changed,” Cox said.

While some might be surprised by the transformation of the city and council, Habib isn’t one of them.

“There are more women and more minorities getting involved in government and I welcome that,” Habib said. “Other perspectives are good, they are necessary to govern and you need it to get to the truth.”