A woman has died after a shooting in North Charleston on Meeting Street early Sunday. Another man was shot as well, police said.
Officers arrived on the scene around 1:40 a.m. Sunday and found a woman lying in a pool of blood with a faint pulse, according to an incident report. She had a gunshot wound to her rib cage. The woman was taken to the Medical University Hospital, where she died of her injuries, police said. She has not been identified.
The victim's husband told police that he and his wife were standing by their car when he heard gunshots and his wife collapsed.
A male victim, who was shot in the shoulder, said he saw two men with guns both shooting, according to the report.
North Charleston police have arrested Michael Christopher Whitlock Jr., 30, of Goose Creek and charged him with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. Police are still looking for a second suspect, a spokeswoman said.
The North Charleston Police Department is speaking with several witnesses who were at the scene for their investigation. They ask that anyone with information call detectives at 843-554-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.