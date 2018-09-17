A woman injured in a shooting Saturday on James Island has died from her injuries, and authorities announced Monday that they have upgraded charges against the man arrested in her killing.

Dedric Middleton, 30, of Greenhill Road on James Island, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Charleston County sheriff's deputies arrested Middleton on Saturday and initially charged him with attempted murder while the victim was hospitalized in serious condition.

Deputies responded to the shooting that afternoon, just before 12:30 p.m., and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest at a home at 1097 Greenhill Road.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood, and members of the community helped identify Middleton as a suspect. He was arrested at another home on the street.

Immediately after the shooting, authorities said investigators were trying to determine a motive. Middleton and the victim were acquaintances, but detectives did not know the extent of their relationship.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the victim.

The homicide comes after several shootings on Greenhill in June, including one homicide, that left residents uneasy. After the violence, the town of James Island approved a $100,000 funding increase to boost law enforcement patrols in the area.

The recent shooting is the ninth killing reported this year in the Sheriff's Office jurisdiction and the 42nd in the tri-county area.