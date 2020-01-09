A 32-year-old woman has been convicted on felony ill-treatment of animal charges after North Charleston police found eight emaciated dogs and one dog starved to death at her boyfriend's house in 2017.

Nakida Lacole Gathers was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison, suspended to the completion of two years of probation. She must also complete 150 service hours at the Charleston Animal Society or the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

North Charleston police conducted an animal welfare check on Jan. 30, 2017 on Niagara Street after a citizen alerted them. Officers found nine pit bulls on the property, including one that had been starved to death.

There was no clean food or water and the animals were covered in grime, prosecutors said.

The dogs were sent to the Charleston Animal Society, which rehabilitated them.

Gathers' dog, Cappucino, was in such critical condition that staff thought he wouldn't survive the night. His temperature was so low that it didn't register on a thermometer and he needed a blood transfusion, IV fluids and parasite treatment, said Aldwin Roman, chief strategy officer for the Charleston Animal Society.

With their help, he made a comeback, and Cappucino has since been adopted by a new family.

Two of the dogs had to be euthanized for severe aggression, but the others recovered from the neglect.

Gathers claimed at her trial she was not responsible for the dogs. The dogs were found at the home of her boyfriend, Quan Sergio Flowers, 34, who also faces several animal cruelty charges. He has not been located by police, Roman said.

Roman said the conviction sets a precedent that animal neglect will not be tolerated.

"It's good that our community saw it as deserving of a felony," Roman said of Gathers' charges.

Still, the victory is bittersweet, he said, expressing disappointment Gathers wasn't sentenced to further jail time and feeling it minimizes what she did. Roman said there is concern about Gathers' community service hours involving any kind of animal care, which he said the judge stipulated as part of the sentencing.

"There's some work to do in our state if someone can get away with severely neglecting a dog," Roman said.

The Charleston Animal Society thinks the felony conviction sets a good precedent, as many such cases are dismissed or pleaded down to a misdemeanor, Roman said. This was also one of the first cases that went to a jury trial.

"I hope it sends a warning signal that anyone who can't do the bare minimum, you're going to get in trouble," Roman said.