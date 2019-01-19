Charleston police on Saturday announced a suspect had been charged in connection with a body that was found at the scene of a house fire in December.
Tammy Teresa Adderley, a 46-year-old Charleston resident, faces one count each of murder, armed robbery and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman.
Adderley was arrested on Friday in Lamar by federal marshals and Darlington County sheriff's deputies, Francis said.
Investigators suspect she is connected with the death of 82-year-old Robert White, whose body was discovered after police and firefighters responded to a structure fire on the morning of Dec. 6 at 5 Addison St.
The fire was described as "well-advanced" and was spreading to a neighboring home, according to a statement by the Charleston Fire Department following the blaze. While searching, crews found an unconscious man, later identified as White, and removed him from the home.
Emergency medical services personnel were at the scene and "quickly assessed the patient,”"but he did not survive, according to the statement.