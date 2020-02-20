Woman arrested, charged with hitting Charleston school crossing guard, driving away

Charleston County sheriff's deputies tracked down a suspect in a January hit-and-run case in which a car slowly struck a school crossing guard on King Street and then went around her without stopping.

Shareatha Monique Generic Price, 26, was arrested Thursday on charges of disregarding a school guard directing traffic and hit-and-run with minor personal injury.

For nearly a month, investigators had been searching for the driver of the Honda Civic captured on surveillance footage outside the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science on Jan. 14.

Video showed the driver moving into the crosswalk in front of the school about 7:45 a.m., just as the crossing guard had finished ushering children onto the sidewalk. The car bumped into the crossing guard and kept rolling, pushing her out of the crosswalk before driving past her.

The car had paper plates, and investigators pored through records of recently registered Civics in the area. One was registered to Price just after the incident, according to the sheriff's office.