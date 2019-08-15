A 35-year-old woman is in custody on suspicion of fatally shooting a man in Ladson Thursday aftenroon.
Charleston County sheriff's deputies were called to a report of a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. at 10305 U.S. Highway 78 in Ladson, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.
An off-duty Dorchester County sheriff's deputy was at the scene, witnessed the shooting and detained everyone involved before Charleston deputies arrived, Antonio said.
Once at the scene, deputies found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to his chest, the spokesman said. He was transported to a hospital in serious condition.
After a preliminary investigation, deputies learned that the occupants of a vehicle got into a verbal fight with the occupants of another vehicle, Antonio said. The people arguing knew one another and had an ongoing dispute.
During the argument, a woman, later identified as the suspect, brandished a firearm and shot the victim, the spokesman said. The victim, who has not been identified, later died.
Tunisia Bryan was charged with murder and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Antonio said.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.