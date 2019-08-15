CCSO car

A 35-year-old woman is in custody on suspicion of fatally shooting a man in Ladson Thursday aftenroon.

Charleston County sheriff's deputies were called to a report of a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. at 10305 U.S. Highway 78 in Ladson, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Sheriff's Office spokesman. 

An off-duty Dorchester County sheriff's deputy was at the scene, witnessed the shooting and detained everyone involved before Charleston deputies arrived, Antonio said. 

Once at the scene, deputies found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to his chest, the spokesman said. He was transported to a hospital in serious condition. 

After a preliminary investigation, deputies learned that the occupants of a vehicle got into a verbal fight with the occupants of another vehicle, Antonio said. The people arguing knew one another and had an ongoing dispute. 

During the argument, a woman, later identified as the suspect, brandished a firearm and shot the victim, the spokesman said. The victim, who has not been identified, later died.  

Tunisia Bryan was charged with murder and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Antonio said. 

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.