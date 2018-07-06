A woman who escaped custody near Summerville earlier this week has been found and re-arrested, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.
Jamie Lee McCallister, 24, address unknown, was re-arrested in the Nexton area of Summerville by police officers who were acting on a tip, the Sheriff's Office said Friday.
In her first arrest, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to three separate calls of a suspicious person Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A deputy found her at an apartment complex at 956 Margaret Drive in unincorporated Dorchester County near Summerville, according to an incident report.
McCallister was behind the complex drinking a bottle of red wine and listening to music, the report stated.
"I observed her talking to herself and she stated she had nowhere to go," the report stated.
The deputy offered to get her medical assistance but she declined and was placed under arrest for public disorderly conduct, the report stated.
According to the report, the deputy handcuffed McCallister behind her back, double-locked the cuffs and checked for spacing — all proper parts of arrest protocol.
He placed her in the back of his vehicle while he searched her belongings, the report stated. The deputy found a clear glass pipe with residue.
When he returned, the deputy saw the window in the back of his patrol car was all the way down. McCallister had escaped and he was not able to find her, the report stated. The subsequent search included a bloodhound, the Sheriff's Office said.
The dashboard camera inside the deputy's vehicle was not turned toward the caged compartment in the back and did not capture the escape, said Maj. Tony Phinney, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.
Investigators reconstructed what they believed happened, Phinney said. They concluded that because McCallister is a slender person, she was likely able to get her hands under her legs, slip through the window cage and open the door using the exterior handle.
Warrants for escape, public disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia were issued.