Woman and child found dead in North Charleston-area home

The bodies of a woman and child were found in a North Charleston-area home, Charleston County sheriff's officials said on Tuesday.
The bodies were found in a residence on the 2600 block of Leeds Avenue, according to sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio, a department spokesman.
The home is on a street within a small section of unincorporated Charleston County surrounded entirely by North Charleston.
The names and ages of the victims as well as details of their demise were unavailable.
