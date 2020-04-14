You are the owner of this article.
Woman and child found dead in North Charleston-area home

Two found dead
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an investigation in the 2600 block of Leeds Ave. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

The bodies of a woman and child were found in a North Charleston-area home, Charleston County sheriff's officials said on Tuesday.

The bodies were found in a residence on the 2600 block of Leeds Avenue, according to sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio, a department spokesman.

The home is on a street within a small section of unincorporated Charleston County surrounded entirely by North Charleston.

The names and ages of the victims as well as details of their demise were unavailable. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

