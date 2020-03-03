Woman accused of leaving infant son to die in Horry County arrested on homicide charge

Nearly a dozen years after a baby boy was left to die in a box outside Conway, authorities have arrested a women they say gave birth to the boy then abandoned him.

Jennifer Sahr, now a 32-year-old resident of Pensacola, Fla., faces one charge of homicide by child abuse. U.S. Marshals arrested her Tuesday and took her to a detention center in Conway, where she is set to have a bond hearing Wednesday.

In December 2008, when Sahr was named Jennifer Rickel and studied at Coastal Carolina University, utility workers found a box in a wooded area off S.C. Highway 544. Inside, they found the body of the child, who would come to be known as Baby Boy Horry, an infant who authorities have said was alive and viable when he was placed in the box and discarded in the cold, Horry County police said.

Police had been investigating the case for over a decade but said "scientific evidence" provided them with a new lead in the case. The State Law Enforcement division confirmed that Sahr was the boy's biological mother, according to police.

In 2009, Sgt. Robert Kegler announced authorities had obtained a DNA profile that could help determine whether any suspects they identified were related to the victim.

South Carolina's Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, known as Daniel's Law in honor of a baby boy who survived being buried in a landfill as an infant, grants immunity to people who safely surrender infants up to 2 months old. The children can be left at hospitals, fire departments, law enforcement agencies or staffed places of worship. The state Department of Social Services then places them in foster homes.

The child is buried in Horry County, where Coroner Robert Edge leads a memorial service at his headstone every year.

"Over the last 12 years, the Horry County community has demonstrated a commitment to keeping the memory of Baby Boy Horry alive," police said in a statement. "It is our sincere hope that this new development will bring the community and all who have been touched by this case some sense of peace."