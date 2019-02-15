A woman is accused of embezzling $190,000 in benefits intended for a veteran in the Charleston area.
A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Alice Rose on charges of misappropriation by a fiduciary and embezzlement of public money.
In 2012, Rose entered into an agreement with the Department of Veterans Affairs to act as a fiduciary, meaning she was responsible for managing benefits payments on a veteran's behalf.
The indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Charleston alleges that she stole benefits between March 2013 and March 2017. The document did not include further information about the alleged crime.
If convicted, Rose will forfeit any property traceable to the misappropriated benefits.