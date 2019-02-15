Revolutions Medical Corp. (copy) (copy) (copy)
A woman is accused of embezzling $190,000 in benefits intended for a veteran in the Charleston area. 

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Alice Rose on charges of misappropriation by a fiduciary and embezzlement of public money. 

In 2012, Rose entered into an agreement with the Department of Veterans Affairs to act as a fiduciary, meaning she was responsible for managing benefits payments on a veteran's behalf. 

The indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Charleston alleges that she stole benefits between March 2013 and March 2017. The document did not include further information about the alleged crime. 

If convicted, Rose will forfeit any property traceable to the misappropriated benefits. 

Reach Angie Jackson at 843-937-5705. Follow her on Twitter at @angiejackson23

Angie Jackson covers crime and breaking news for The Post and Courier. She previously covered the same beat for the Grand Rapids Press and MLive.com in Michigan. When she’s not reporting, Angie enjoys teaching yoga and exploring the outdoors.