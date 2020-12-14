Without volunteer weather observers, there could be gaps in rainfall data. SC needs more.

It was a volunteer weather observer in Mount Pleasant who captured the state's maximum rainfall during the 1,000-year flood in 2015.

More than 27 inches of rain was recorded.

In 2018, an observer in Loris captured the state's extreme rainfall total during tropical system Florence, part of a network of volunteers from all over the country who record precipitation levels, monitor weather conditions and soil moisture.

Volunteer weather observers in South Carolina are vital in helping climatologists and forecasters keep records of rainfall. Although there are more than 400 active volunteers in the Palmetto State, more are needed to fill gaps in some areas.

State Climatologist Hope Mizzell said that in a perfect world there would be a weather observer stationed every 6 miles. Some counties are not far off from that, but that is not the case across the state.

Having observers located every few miles allows for a wider range of coverage. This is important because precipitation levels can be different across short distances, according to Emily McGraw, a local meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Obviously, we'd love some more in the more rural areas, you know. But we take observers anywhere," McGraw said.

Most volunteer weathers observers in South Carolina are part of the national Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHS. The state has participated in the program since 2008.

Observers use rain gauges to record precipitation for 24-hour time periods and report their findings on an online database.

Mizzell said the data is used by government agencies, private industries and individuals to make weather-related decisions. It is important for research efforts and has helped climatologists like Mizzell monitor when there has been too much or not enough rain.

South Carolina has experienced multiple droughts and floods since the program was introduced in the state.

“And not only have we been able to monitor the trends and the variability in our state’s climate, but we’ve also been able to capture those extremes in precipitation thanks to the dedication of the CoCoRaHS observers,” Mizzell said.

McGraw, who is also a regional co-coordinator with the network, said the National Weather Service uses data from observers in combination with its own stats.

“It allows us to match it up with our radar rainfall estimates to see how our radar rainfall estimates are performing — if it’s overreporting or underestimating what actually happened,” McGraw said.

Where there is a need

Of the 400 observers signed up to record rainfall, only about 230 do it daily, Mizzell said. There are about 130 active weather watchers in the Charleston tri-county area.

Areas with higher populations usually have more volunteer observers. But the total number of volunteers in an area isn’t as important as where they are stationed. Having observers spread out over an area provides an opportunity to see how much rainfall varies.

Take Dorchester County, for example. Eight observers live there, according to Mizzell. But of those eight, six are located in the Summerville area.

"We have eight observers, but we don't have the spatial coverage we need in Dorchester County," Mizzell said.

Each county in the state has at least one volunteer weather observer. In the Lowcountry, areas such as Ravenel, Hollywood and Kiawah and Seabrook Islands could stand to have more observers.

Joining the local network

John Timte of Mount Pleasant said he has volunteered with the network for about four years now. He said the tasks associated with it are simple.

“All I have to do is go out my back door to the rain gauge, look and see how much rain is in the rain gauge for the last 24 hours and then come in and get on the website that they have and enter that data for that current day,” Timte said.

If he travels out of town, Timte said, he could report a multi-day entry when he returns to make up for the missed days.

Observers are able to see each other’s data when reporting online. Timte said there are about a dozen other weather watchers who live in his neighborhood.

“So you’ll see sometimes even differences in the reporting of somebody only a quarter-mile or half-mile or a mile away by a couple hundredths of an inch or a tenth of an inch, depending on what kind of storms come through,” Timte said.

Retired environmental biologist Greg Lovelace said he gets up around 6:30 a.m. each day and checks the rain gauge at his home on James Island. He has volunteered with the network for at least five years.

Lovelace said he hasn’t noticed many rainfall patterns since he started observing, but he does think it rains a lot less frequently.

Lovelace said it is important for other people to get involved with the network just so there can be more data available.

“The more data you have, the better it is,” Lovelace said. “And if we could get more people to get these rain gauges and report, it gives us a better idea of the rain patterns over the years and across the area.”

It is free to join the network. Folks must have access to the internet and be able to enter daily precipitation data online. An official CoCoRaHS rain gauge is required and can be purchased online for about $30. Go to cocorahs.org to sign up, purchase gauges and take trainings. Call 970-491-8545 for more information.