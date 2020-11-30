With Summerville's rising traffic concerns, residents and officials debate solutions

SUMMERVILLE — This is isn’t the small retirement village neighboring Charleston anymore. It’s an expansive town with new developments and people constantly moving in.

And more people in the area means one big thing — more cars.

“We’ve just been inundated with so much traffic,” said Patricia Waddell, a town resident who has lived in the area since the '60s.

Traffic along spaces like North Main Street are an ongoing and growing issue. Residents routinely highlight concerns with congestion and road safety. Officials have also run entire campaigns promising to fix the problem.

With more road projects being discussed, the town is split on what to do about a solution.

In areas like downtown Hutchinson Square, residents can capture some of the small-town feeling. It’s walkable and pretty peaceful, with restaurants and shops.

But if caught on Main Street or U.S. Highway 78 at the wrong hour, it's easy to be quickly reminded of the town’s growth. Congestion in those areas is routine at certain intersections.

In the past year, Mayor Ricky Waring entered his position with the goal of getting control of the town's growth and traffic concerns.

The Bear Island Road project was completed under his leadership. That road connects Azalea Square to the north area of Summerville near Brownsville. Officials hope it will ease some North Main Street traffic.

Finishing the Berlin G. Myers Parkway also has been an increased priority under Waring. And council members agree — that project has been decades in the works.

“It’s not really solving the problem, making these huge, wide highways,” said Ben Hough, who has lived in the town for 18 years.

Hough and some others believe that more could be done.

What the town is proposing

Summerville doesn’t have the funding yet to keep up with all of its growth, according to officials.

In 2000, the town had a population of less than 30,000. By 2019, the Census Bureau estimated more than 52,000 people in the area. That's thousands of cars entering into a town that was built around a small village.

Officials are expecting the Berlin G. Myers Parkway to be a big step toward catching up.

"It's the No. 1 transportation project," said Russ Cornette, the town's director of public works. "We're going to keep pushing."

The S.C. Department of Transportation and the Army Corps of Engineers also view the $118 million project as a top priority in the Charleston area. Robby Robbins, a commissioner with DOT, said the parkway is a necessity.

When finished, it will connect the Azalea Square area to growing places like the Ponds, Summers Corner and Knightsville without going all the way down Main Street. It would also act almost like an artery and relieve pressure on Main Street, Robbins said.

The unfinished parkway now ends at East Carolina Avenue. Drivers often speed off of Myers toward the Five-Points intersection or sit in congestion waiting to move toward Bacons Bridge road.

"It's almost like we are creating a Summerville loop now," Robbins said. "We absolutely have to have it."

But the project has also been delayed for decades due to issues around funding and permitting. Many residents have wondered if the project will ever be completed.

The permit conversations involve the parkway's connection to the Sawmill Branch Trail. It was built as a drainage project by the federal government in the 1970s. The purpose was to drain water to the Ashley River.

Since the parkway will run along that trail, the Corps of Engineers is being careful to ensure that the route doesn't cause additional flooding problems.

Chris Mims is the Berlin G. Myers Parkway project manager for the Corps of Engineers. His colleague, Jeff Livasy, is chief of civil works.

They are working with DOT on a permit application submitted in 2019.

The delay has been around the two agencies evaluating issues like flood risk models. If an agency wants to alter a federal project like the trail, it has to ensure the changes provide the same benefits as the original project.

"It's just such a complex project," Mims said.

The town is planning for the parkway to illuminate when it's finished where the next areas of traffic concerns will be. While the parkway is getting a lot of attention, it's also not where the town's plans end.

Additional road projects are also being considered. Over on North Cedar Street near the downtown area, the town plans to extend the street to near Azalea Square.

Officials expect that to relieve some Main Street congestion. More designs on the project will be completed in mid-January.

A road-widening project is also planned for North Maple Street in Brownsville. The town is organizing additional sidewalk projects in spaces like the Brownsville area as well.

But the top priority with traffic is the parkway.

The concern

Some residents remember when a few of the buildings in the Summerville area were cow pastures. The Knightsville area didn’t have much either, Waddell said. In 1965, when she was 9, there were also a lot more dirt roads.

“It’s not anything like that anymore,” she said.

She works at Coastal Produce, an outdoor market on North Cedar Street. The business sits across from the Piggly Wiggly between North Cedar’s intersections with U.S. 78 and West 4th Street North.

From the market, Waddell and other workers see some of the congestion firsthand. Between 3 and 5 p.m. on a weekday, cars start to pile up in front of the market.

The problem comes with the traffic flow, she said. Traffic builds from people planning to turn on North Main Street from U.S. 78. That causes traffic at the nearby North Cedar where drivers are trying to turn on to the highway.

"People are very surprised how congested it is on Cedar Street," Waddell said.

The North Cedar and West 4th Street North intersection is also an area of concern for some residents. Waddell and her colleague Brandon Bowman typically witness a traffic accident in the spot around every other week.

Bowman said he could remember when he was 6 seeing someone get T-boned by another car.

"That's a big accident area," he said.

Residents have asked for a traffic light to be installed there, but the response has been that it would be too close to another light at the U.S. 78 intersection. Bowman said he thinks a roundabout could potentially help.

The main problem with the traffic in general is there are just too many cars in Summerville and not enough road, Waddell said. Similar problems with accidents and congestion are also found at the intersection of U.S. 78 and North Maple street in Brownsville.

“I think a lot of people love the small town feel,” she said. “But the problem is we’ve outgrown so much.”

The town could potentially do more with increasing road access to give people more options, she said. Bowman is fond of cutting through neighborhoods and back roads and argues that more of that would help.

That’s one of the reasons why Waddell is hopeful the Berlin G. Myers Parkway will help. She lives near Summerville High School on Boonehill Road.

When completed, the parkway will connect residents to the Azalea Square area and Boonehill Road around the Ponds neighborhood. So for someone like Waddell, getting from North Cedar to Boonehill could become a little easier.

At a DOT public hearing in January about the final phase of the parkway, residents expressed approval and a few concerns over the road project.

Some Boonehill Road residents like Larry Crossley showed support for the parkway, noting the need to ease congestion now on Main Street.

Hough attended that same meeting, when he addressed his concerns. He lives in the Newington neighborhood. The parkway's final phase will run along the side of the neighborhood.

He doesn’t support the parkway. Rather, he wants the town to pay more attention to some of its more natural amenities, like the Sawmill Branch Trail. The path is a frequent bike trail that runs along the parkway.

The parkway's next phase would either cause the town to block residents from using the path temporarily or create a detour for people during construction.

“I think a lot of residents are going to say I hate the sound of traffic all the time," Hough said.

He wants the town to consider other options and alternatives, like widening other roads, adding a roundabout at the nearby Five-Points intersection or increasing access to bike trails.

Agreeing on a solution

The one thing most town residents and officials agree on is that traffic is a problem. Where some of the split happens is in the solution.

Jason Crowley, the communities and transportation director for the Coastal Conservation League, agreed that finishing something like the Berlin G. Myers Parkway will help ease congestion.

But he argues that the congestion will eventually return and the parkway is just a temporary fix. He said he feels the same regarding road-widening projects.

“We can’t just focus on building more roads," he said.

Solutions have to center on getting cars off of the roads, he said. That would involve more interconnectivity and more areas that allow for walking and biking.

A transit or bus system would also be huge, he said. Waddell and Hough both agree.

"Charleston has that," Waddell said. "I think it would help so many people."

A modern bus rapid transit project called Lowcountry Rapid Transit was set to connect downtown Charleston to downtown Summerville. Officials recently announced the route would stop in the Ladson area.

Cornette, the town public works director, said Summerville didn't have funding to join in on the project. He hopes a compromise could be reached in which the town could get buses to take people to the Ladson transit hub.

“Hopefully there will be more funding available so that we can bring it to Summerville," he said. “It's impossible to keep up and fund all these improvements."

Hough and a few others question why the town simply can't drop the parkway project and put the money into others. A roundabout at the Five-Points intersection near the parkway was put on hold until it is completed.

There were 60 crashes between 2015 and 2017 at the intersection, according to town officials.

The reason for the parkway's support comes down to a difference of opinions. Hough, Crowley and some others don't expect it to have a huge benefit.

The town, DOT and other residents argue the parkway is a vital necessity for the area's transportation future. Something like a roundabout at Five-Points intersection may not be needed after the parkway is constructed, Cornette said.

Army Corps of Engineers officials said they can't say if or when it will be completed, only that it's a priority.

The town and DOT are shooting for permits to be approved in the summer and construction to start in the fall. Robbins said generally projects like this take three years to complete once construction begins.