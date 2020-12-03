With steady wave of COVID-19 infections, SC courts again halt in-person jury trials

COLUMBIA — Facing a steady rise of COVID-19 infections, South Carolina's top court official on Thursday again halted in-person jury trials across the state.

The proceedings had been allowed since July, upon an order from S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty that mandated safety protocols but also stressed the courts' duty to uphold every citizen's right to be tried by a jury of their peers.

But in an order sent to county officials Thursday, Beatty said the latest wave of infections — roughly 20,000 statewide in the last two weeks — forced him to act again, calling the decision necessary to protect court employees and jurors.

His order takes effect immediately, beginning with any juries scheduled to start next week.

A criminal trial was scheduled to start Monday in Lexington County, just weeks after it came to light that four members of the solicitor's office had been infected, The Post and Courier reported Tuesday.

Solicitor Rick Hubbard said all of his employees had recovered and safely returned to work.

Asked if the situation had anything to do with Beatty's decision, a spokeswoman for Beatty didn't return an email sent Thursday evening.

For his part, Judge Frank Addy — Lexington's chief judge — told the newspaper he was confident Lexington could conduct trials safely in person, noting the county's detailed safety precautions.

Addy himself since August had presided over two in-person trials in Lexington.

He said jurors are screened for their own potential COVID-19 exposure with questionnaires before arriving at court, then separated into two groups for selection. Plexiglass separates each juror in the jury box, and the dividers also surround the witness box and bench. Everyone’s temperature is taken before entering the courtroom, and all are required to wear a mask.

“In short, a potential juror has a much greater chance of catching COVID from going to the grocery store, pharmacy, or getting gasoline than they do from performing jury duty,” Addy said.

Still, Beatty's two-page order pointed to an "ongoing increase" in infections, adding that experts expect they "will continue to increase in the near future."

All other court proceedings should continue as scheduled, Beatty ordered, while encouraging courts to use remote technology when possible.