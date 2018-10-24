COLUMBIA — After giving themselves wide authority to spend more than $100,000 in public money, Richland County Council members in the past year racked up tens of thousands in expenses on out-of-state trips, weekly fuel-ups on personal vehicles and near daily meals at restaurants ranging from pricey steakhouse to fast-food joints, a Post and Courier analysis of spending records shows.
The more than $38,000 spent since July 2017 appears largely allowable through the county’s discretionary spending accounts in which the council allocated $12,000 in the last year for each member. The charges include more than $20,000 on lodging and travel for conferences, about $3,200 at restaurants and roughly $2,000 on gasoline.
But after indictments against Richmond County prosecutor Dan Johnson alleged he misspent thousands on his government credit cards, some council members said the council should be more transparent about their own spending and enact stricter controls.
Councilman Seth Rose has declined to accept a government credit card and suggested council members shouldn’t charge day-to-day expenses like meals and fuel to taxpayers.
“For my two terms on council, I have paid these expenses personally,” said Rose, who is leaving the council to become a state representative. “I would not feel comfortable filling up my car with gas and expecting the taxpayers to pick it up.”
Councilwoman Gwen Kennedy, in her fourth term, has spent more than $11,600 on her government credit card since July 2017, the most of any council member, including at least $1,750 at gas stations, records show. But unlike her colleagues, she doesn’t turn in receipts for the expenses she charges taxpayers. She said it’s not required.
“I’ve never bothered to ... but I don’t mind turning them in,” she said. “It’s no problem.”
Council members should keep receipts for all expenses to document that public money is being spent legally, said Gregory Adams, a University of South Carolina School of Law professor.
“It’s a violation of their duties to the public to not have those receipts,” Adams said.
Richland County’s discretionary spending accounts date back several years and are aimed at covering expenses relating to official business like travel, mileage and meals.
Last year, the council voted to increase each member’s annual spending amount to $12,000 from $7,000. The council wanted more funding to cover training, members said.
Since then, council members have largely used the money to cover travel for conferences, fuel and food.
Kennedy charges at gas stations virtually every week, records show, typically charging $20 to $30 per fill-up.
Other, more curious expenses by council members include hundreds of dollars in donations to local charities, $200 in tire repairs and $970 spent by Kennedy at clothing and apparel stores.
Kennedy said she later reimbursed those expenses when she realized she “pulled the wrong card out” during personal shopping trips. She charged at clothing stores in at least five instances in the past two years, including $534 at Stein Mart in February and $119 at JC Penney in August 2017.
Kennedy provided documentation showing she paid back all those expenses. She recently bought a special case in which to keep her government card, she said.
“I’ve paid it back every time I pull that thing out by mistake,” Kennedy said.
Councilwoman Dalhi Myers charged $202 in March for tire repairs to her personal vehicle after she drove over debris at a construction site during an official visit to Atlanta, she said. The county manager approved the expense before she charged, Myers said.
Councilman Jim Manning occasionally uses his credit card another way — to prop up local charities. Last year, he paid $500 to South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center, a legal aid group, and $250 to the Palmetto Place Children’s Shelter.
Manning said his payments were meant to aid local groups doing good work in the community. But payments from an elected official to outside group crosses a red line meant to separate spending public money for private purposes, Adams said.
“That’s a decision that the county ought to make,” Adams said. “It’s not a decision that should be completely up to the individual council member.”
The county attorney’s office advised Manning that sponsorships for local charities are allowed for individual council members, Manning said. But he’s open to keeping that authority with the council as a whole.
“One way or another, we need to have consistency,” he said.