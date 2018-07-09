Staffers brought in rows of extra chairs for the dozens of Johns Island residents who showed up for the first official meeting with community leaders about managing the island's rapid growth.
As people were filing into the meeting room at Berkeley Electric Co-op two weeks ago, many were just getting word that the S.C. Transportation Infrastructure Bank board had voted to end its participation in the effort to extend Interstate 526 across Johns and James islands. Some people clapped and rejoiced. Not many seemed disappointed, except for some of the officials serving on the Johns Island Growth Management Committee, such as Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Kiawah and Seabrook Island's mayors.
Tecklenburg came straight from the meeting in Columbia, where he pleaded with the bank board to fund its part of the $750 million road project.
But the Johns Islanders didn't show up for the latest scoop on 526 and whether it will or won't happen. They wanted to know about the other road projects they had been requesting for years.
They listened intently as city and Charleston County officials gave updates about the various ongoing road projects but didn't wait for the designated comment period at the end of the meeting to shout out their questions and criticisms. They'd been waiting long enough already.
The backstory
For as long as the 526 extension has been proposed, Johns Island residents have been divided about whether it should happen or not. But they have agreed for about as long that something must be done about the traffic congestion, which is only getting worse as the population explodes.
"For a country town that never had traffic and now there is gridlock, it’s startling," said Laurie Adams, who moved to the island a decade ago. "These projects should've been done 10 years ago."
The major issue is that there are two routes on and off the island: down Main Road onto Savannah Highway in West Ashley and from Maybank Highway over the Stono River to James Island. The intersections at both of those key connections have been problematic for years because they don't have enough capacity to keep traffic flowing steadily.
The 526 extension would be a new path from West Ashley, through Johns Island all the way to the James Island connector. The idea is to connect it with other major roads and ultimately the existing parts of 526, completing a traffic loop around the center of the region.
While the Johns Island portion would offer an alternate route for residents, it wouldn't fix the problems on the existing roads, one of which is part of a hurricane evacuation route. That's why the county has continued pursuing plans to improve them while also working on getting 526 off the ground.
But 526 has been stalled since 2015 because estimated costs of constructing it have nearly doubled, setting off the dispute between Charleston County, the S.C. Department of Transportation, and the Infrastructure Bank about whether to raise funds to cover it or abandon the plan altogether.
The bank's decision last month didn't exactly bring closure to the saga. Gov. Henry McMaster, a supporter of 526, is promising to mediate another meeting with the involved parties to help them reach a solution.
At this point, many Johns Islanders just want their local leaders to focus on what can be done now to fix their decades-old traffic problems.
Forks in the road
When voters agreed to let the county levy a second half-cent sales tax for transportation projects in 2016, the most expensive one it funded was the improvement of the nearly 16-mile stretch of Main Road that connects West Ashley and Johns Island. Tackling the whole thing at once would have involved a longer permitting phase, so the county just recently approved a plan to complete it in two segments to fix the most critical portion first.
The first phase involves widening Main Road from Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley to River Road on Johns Island, and creating an overpass at its key West Ashley intersection on U.S. Highway 17 to speed up traffic heading on and off the island. Devri Detoma, a transportation project manager with the county, said the plans for that stretch should be completed in two years, with construction ideally starting in 2022.
The next phase would widen Main Road from Maybank Highway to Betsy Kerrison Parkway.
“We’re just trying to expedite what’s needed really bad right now,” Detoma said.
At Johns Island's other key artery at Maybank Highway and River Road, the pitchfork plan envisioned more than a decade ago is only partially underway. Half of the proposed project is still unfunded and stalled indefinitely.
The county's initial plan to improve traffic on Johns Island was to widen Maybank Highway from two to four lanes between the Stono River to Bohicket Road, but after push-back from residents and conservationists, they agreed to pursue the alternative pitchfork idea. It got its name because it would add two new roads heading in opposite directions from Maybank Highway at the foot of the Stono River bridge, giving motorists more options to and from River Road.
The new road heading to the right from the bridge was nicknamed the northern pitchfork, and the other was dubbed the southern pitchfork.
In the past few months, county and city officials have worked out the conflicts holding up the northern pitchfork, and Detoma said the initial step, a traffic study, should be completed within eight weeks. The study won't necessarily determine whether that road will be able to work as well on its own, without the other prong of the southern pitchfork.
"It’s just to make sure we’re doing the right things from a design standpoint that will improve traffic on Maybank," she said.
The cost to complete the northern leg — $4.2 million — will be paid for with the remaining funds of the Maybank Improvement Project's $15 million budget. About $12.3 million has either been earmarked or spent, primarily on resurfacing Maybank from River to Bohicket roads and adding bike and pedestrian lanes. The latest phase, extending the right lane from the Stono River bridge to River Road, is wrapping up in mid-September.
At the meeting with Johns Island residents, Detoma didn't mention the southern pitchfork until people in the crowd asked for an update.
“There is no approved funding for the southern pitchfork,” she said.
They scoffed. "No money?" several asked out loud.
"I literally just saw our mayor say he’d hold a bake sale to get 526 done," said Randall Horres, referencing a joke the mayor made earlier at the meeting with the Infrastructure Bank board, which was broadcast live online.
A few months ago, county officials said the southern pitchfork's route interfered with drainage ponds planned as part of the proposed 526 path. Since then, they've identified a new route that wouldn't conflict with 526 and would minimize wetlands impacts.
The estimate to complete it is $7.5 million, plus another $800,000 to buy the right of way. The owner of the land, Jimmy Kerr, has said he'd be willing to donate the right-of-way, but he said in March that his offer would only stand if the plan was worked out by May 15. On Friday, Kerr said "that proposal is dead."
County Council Chairman Vic Rawl made it clear that coming up with the funds for it isn't a high priority.
"If we prioritize this project, we have to pull funding for other projects," he said. "Have we placed the southern pitchfork at such a priority that we are going to use whatever assets we have to complete it, as expeditiously as permitting allows? No, we haven't done that."
So, as it stands now, Johns Island's two major traffic fixes are each being pursued in a halfway approach, and the other, 526, remains a question mark.