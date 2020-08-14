With no Flowertown Festival this year, organizers speak on its effect on Summerville

The 2020 Flowertown Festival in Summerville is not happening this year, leaving dozens of businesses and organizations with the loss of a major financial opportunity.
This year marks the first time in 48 years the that the town of Summerville won't have a Flowertown Festival. Originally postponed from April until Labor Day weekend in September, the festival has been cancelled due to the on-going threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
It's one of if not the largest event in South Carolina. Around 250,000 tourists and locals come down to the area every year to join in the festivities.
The festival has been around since 1972 and is organized by the Summerville YMCA. It consists of various vendors, artist showcases, food trucks, a farmer's market and rides and activities for children. It's normally a celebration of spring in the town and the blooming of flowers in Azalea Park.
Kim Howell, the director of development and business for the YMCA, said the organization expects to see more than $100,000 in losses from the cancellation.
The event hosts over 300 arts and crafts vendors who make hundreds of items solely to sell at the festival. For those people, Howell said, the festival is their livelihood.
“You don’t realize how much this event affects so many hundreds and hundreds of people until you don’t get to have it," she said.
The Summerville YMCA uses the festival as one of its chief fundraising opportunities. The money the organization makes from the festival goes straight to its financial assistance program.
That program helps local residents pay for the things like memberships fees and rates for special programs for children. With school starting up soon in September, the YMCA is expecting to help working parents with watching over children.
Dorchester District 2 has a hybrid program planned where some students will be in school physically while others participate online. The YMCA's financial assistance program will help parents pay fees around the organization watching their children.
No festival means a harder time for the YMCA in building their financial assistance program.
"The safest and most responsible decision we could make for all involved at this point in our 48-year history is to cancel," said Chris Sapp, the CEO of the Summerville YMCA.
Thousands of dollars also come into the town as a result of the festival. Local restaurants, businesses and hotels typically benefit from the influx of people in the area.
Rita Berry, the president of the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce, said the impact on local businesses is mixed. During the festival a lot of restaurants are packed with customers.
Local hotels also see an influx of tourists.
“A lot of people are in town not just for the festival," Berry said.
The Cooper River Bridge Run typically takes place around the same time of the Flowertown Festival.
Not all of the businesses necessarily benefit from the festival weekend. Because of everything going on with the event, tourists may not shop at certain businesses in the downtown area, Berry said.
Summerville natives may avoid the downtown area to dodge the crowd. The festival also brings in a lot of vendors that tourists end up shopping at. But, Berry said she knows businesses see a benefit later on.
Some use the event as way to advertise their business in brochures and at booths or do a special sidewalk showcase. Then people in the area typically come by the business on at a later date after the festival.
“It gives them an opportunity to tap into a new market," Berry said.
Around 150 businesses depend on the festival for marketing. That weekend of exposure helps owners get through the rest of the year, Howell said.
“It’s not just about those three days," she said.
Non-profit organizations usually benefit the most from the festival. More than 100 non-profits participate in the festival.