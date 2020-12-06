With new law protecting SC's reptiles and amphibians, conservationists look to future

A man is caught illegally trafficking turtles from South Carolina to Florida in 2014.

Three years later, he pleads guilty to running an international smuggling ring sending protected turtles from China to the U.S.

For years, gaps in South Carolina's regulations on reptiles and amphibians made the Palmetto State known internationally as a place with lax regulations where smugglers could scoop up vulnerable species from the wild and bring in out-of-state animals to be laundered. Experts say a new state law closes the last remaining loopholes that helped the illegal wildlife trade boom.

The law, called Act 177, was passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Henry McMaster in late September. It implements strict rules on the sale, purchase or transfer of native reptiles and amphibians out of South Carolina. It also prohibits the release of nonnative species.

Authorities say the regulations seek to strike a balance between conservation and allowing enthusiasts to continue collecting some animals from the wild. Along with the law come a slew of new requirements that collectors and animal enthusiasts must meet in order to continue keeping these creatures.

"This is something that goes back quite a while," said Will Dillman, S.C. Department of Natural Resources assistant chief of wildlife. "In the late 2000s, we had become really aware of large numbers of turtles collected and being sent overseas."

Some turtles were being kept domestically as pets, but many were being sent overseas, driven by demand as food or use in traditional medicine, Dillman said.

State lawmakers passed a bill aimed at curbing the removal of turtles from the state, but it left a large loophole — people were still allowed to go into the wild, gather the animals and amass large collections of the reptiles, he said. This gap saw South Carolina emerge as a hub in the illegal wildlife trade. Native species were being scooped up from the wild and outside animals were being brought in.

People like Steven Baker, who federal authorities identified as the ringleader in the 2014 smuggling case, carved out a lucrative niche in the black market.

Then 33 years old, the Holly Hill resident pleaded guilty in July of that year to trying to sell South Carolina turtles to a buyer in Florida. That buyer turned out to be an undercover federal agent.

Existing state and federal law was doing little to stop bad actors like Baker.

"We were also inadvertently providing this pathway for species collected in other states, moved to South Carolina and essentially laundered," Dillman said. "If they were able to collect box turtles in Georgia and move them into South Carolina, it would be very easy to move them around in the state. (We) became well known as a place that didn’t have any restrictions on moving them around."

Baker was given three years of probation, starting in September 2015, according to court documents, but he never gave up his criminal ways.

In June 2018, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to smuggle wildlife after packages containing the turtles — later valued at up to $400,000 — were intercepted in transit between the U.S. and China. He was sentenced to two years, three months in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release, according to court documents.

For Dillman, cases like Baker's made it abundantly clear that further action was needed.

"These species, and turtles in particular, when they didn't have any protections, they were being essentially mined from the landscape," he said. "When you start removing adults from the landscape, they very quickly crash."

Now, he and others in the wildlife management and conservation community hope the new law will give South Carolina's native species time to reproduce and thrive in the wild.

Since the bill was signed into law, DNR has stayed busy trying to get the word out about the new regulations.

Under the rules, it's illegal to possess more than 10 native turtles total. Many species have a five-animal limit and some, like Eastern box turtles, have even tighter caps — two.

People with existing collections are able to be "grandfathered in" but have to register their collections with DNR, Dillman said. And they won't be able to collect new turtles.

The law also imposes penalties for releasing non-native species into the wild, he said.

Violating the law is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

No person or organization is exempt from the new law. Even zoos and conservation organizations must abide by the registration rules.

Sean Foley, curator of herpetology at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, said they've gone through the registration process since they have more turtles than are allowed under the law.

He encourages anyone with a collection to follow the rules and register with DNR.

"DNR will work with us as they'll work with other people," Foley said. "Our native reptiles and amphibians are an incredibly wonderful resources here in South Carolina. We have a rich group of (species). All these laws are trying to do is make sure these animals are available for future generations."

For more information on Act 177 and how to register your native reptile or amphibian collection, visit the S.C. Department of Natural Resources website at dnr.sc.gov.