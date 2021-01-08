With more Charleston students returning in person, online families fear further disruption

Charleston County parents of online-only students were asked this week if they would be willing to send their children back to school in person for the remainder of the school year.

But some parents say they weren't given enough time or information from the school district to make an informed decision for their children.

Schools across the district sent parents an online survey this week asking them if they’d like to send their students back to the classroom face to face at the start of the second semester on Feb. 8.

Families who decided to remain in virtual classes were warned that their students may be assigned to a different teacher if they don't go back in person. This would result in new classmates, new schedules and a new learning environment halfway through a school year that’s already been fraught with changes and learning disruptions.

Parents were also informed of the possibility that students’ newly assigned teachers might not be an educator from their home school. Instead, students might be joining a class from a neighboring school to join other online-only students.

"I feel as though I have no control," said West Ashley parent Deborah Mihal, whose 8-year-old son attends Drayton Hall Elementary.

This isn’t the first time Mihal has worried that her child, who is enrolled in the school's "temporary remote" learning option, might be shuffled around.

Her son has had four different teachers so far this school year, the latest switch being in October.

As more and more students returned in person to Charleston County schools this fall, the district has needed to reallocate teachers from online-only learning to face-to-face instruction.

At some schools, only a handful of students remained enrolled in the virtual program. As a result, some students were reassigned to a new virtual classroom at a neighboring school to join other online-only students.

District officials have previously labeled the shuffling as "not ideal" but maintain that this option is the best solution to alleviate teacher workloads and satisfy parents’ preferences.

"It’s a challenging year and it will continue to be a challenging year, but one of the things I think that’s been echoed in many board meetings is we’re trying to support that choice for our parents while also making sure we’re making the workload as manageable as possible for our teachers," said district spokesman Andy Pruitt.

But Mihal said she never even intended for her son to be in the school’s temporary remote option, where students received daily livestreamed instruction via Zoom with their teachers. This program designed for parents who weren’t comfortable sending their students back while virus activity remained high but who were open to enrolling them if COVID-19 cases decreased.

Instead, she signed him up for the district’s virtual academy, where students complete the majority of their work on their own schedule with occasional check-ins from educators. This was meant to be a more permanent, long-term option for families with immuno-compromised individuals or who otherwise knew they wouldn’t be ready to send their children back until a vaccine was widely available.

Mihal knew she wouldn’t want to send her child back to school as long as the COVID-19 pandemic was still a reality. She was prepared for him to be enrolled in online learning for the entire school year.

"I don’t know whether or not we’re going to get the rug pulled out from under us again, but I’m going to be highly furious if that happens, because there’s no good reason why it should," Mihal said.

Several other Charleston County parents whose children are enrolled in the temporary remote option have expressed frustration at the district’s latest survey.

Making things harder: Whatever choice parents made, they’d need to commit to it for the rest of the school year. This is the last time online students will be offered a chance to rejoin their peers in person.

Joy Brown, West Ashley constituent school board member and PTA president, said she'd heard from a number of parents who felt like they were being pressured to send their kids back in person.

"I felt the pressure personally, to just go back," Brown said. "But I know the numbers are the worst they’ve been since school started. And I don’t understand why they would push it with the current situation."

Some schools sent out the questionnaire on Tuesday and requested a response by Friday, giving parents four days to make a decision.

West Ashley parent Kristin Smith struggled to determine what decision would be best for her two kids, who both attend St. Andrews School of Math and Science.

"I think what was personally upsetting to me is just not not being given information about what our options truly were," Smith said. "When we don’t know what we’re signing up for, I think that’s really problematic."

Although she ultimately decided to keep her children both enrolled in the temporary remote option, she worries that they will be assigned new teachers for the second time.

Clouding the water further: Smith said she personally knows several students that have contracted COVID-19 who have not shown up on the district’s daily coronavirus dashboard online.

"I don’t think it’s fair to ask parents to make a decision when you’re putting out inaccurate information," she said. "I think that’s dangerous."

Every positive coronavirus case that is reported to the district is reported on its online dashboard, Pruitt said, although there are occasionally delays if a case is reported over the weekend or during a school holiday.

"There may be a confusion or concern when something happens over the weekend, or like when we were not reporting over winter break... However, we report Monday through Friday, which is more than what’s reported by (the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control)," Pruitt said.

The district occasionally has to make adjustments based on when the information is received, he added, and staff work to update and correct the dashboard so it is accurate for families.

As of Thursday, the district has reported 678 cases since the start of the school year, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard. Of those, 123 have been reported this week, and 136 were reported over winter break.