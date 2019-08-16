COLUMBIA — For two years, riders on three-wheeled, bright green rentable mopeds were a common sight around downtown.

Now, the mopeds gone, leaving college students and young professionals looking for alternative ways to get around busy streets.

The owners of Zapp mopeds left Columbia after City Council passed a one-year ban in January on ride-share businesses using the increasingly popular electric, two-wheeled scooters.

"South Carolina could've really stood out as a champion of entrepreneurship and green technology and getting students involved," said Zapp CEO Frank Scozzafava. "It all fell on deaf ears, and it was just a bummer."

Zapp was planning to roll out two-wheel scooters before the ban because of concerns about roadside safety and riders discarding scooters haphazardly on sidewalks.

Zapp currently operates in Tempe, Ariz., around the campus of Arizona State University, where it can rent two-wheeled, upright scooters as well as electric-powered bicycles.

Replacing the mopeds in Columbia are bikes, both electric and not, from Blue Bike SC, a partnership between BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina and the region's COMET bus service.

Blue Bike has over a dozen docking stations for the bikes around downtown and near the University of South Carolina campus.

With 85 8-speed bikes and 50 electric bikes around Columbia, Blue Bike is the only public mode of transportation that allows users to pick up and drop off the way scooter companies do. Single trips cost $2. Yearly passes cost $85.

John Andoh, executive director of COMET, said both electric scooters and Blue Bikes could be great in cities like Columbia with an increasing amount of younger residents looking to get around urban areas without a car.

“I think it would thrive just because of the multiple colleges and universities that are out here," Andoh said. "They’re wanting to take advantage of this technology."

Cities are wising up to the necessity of designated docking areas for scooters and bikes, Andoh said.

Zapp had designated areas to drop off mopeds. Zapp mopeds were paid for by the minute and the clock kept running if mopeds were not returned to a designated station.

Two-wheeled electric scooters hit the streets in Charleston a year ago, and city officials said the rentals were left carelessly on sidewalks, creating “trip hazards and eye sores.” Charleston banned the scooters for a year soon after California company Bird started its business in town in 2018.

“(Other scooters) are in front of doorways, they’re laying behind your car, they’re everywhere, just tripping hazards, they’re a mess,” Zapp CEO Frank Scozzafava said. “Nobody’s doing anything responsible, so we come in and say, ‘Hey, there’s a better way to do this.' ”

Columbia's e-scooter ban has another 4½ months to go.

City Councilman Howard Duvall said officials are still studying effects of electric scooters on the city, which is increasing in population and traffic.

“We need to think long and hard," he said. "They may be useful in certain geo-fenced areas. It is still an open question in the city of Columbia if they’ll come back.”

Asked if Zapp could come back to Columbia once the moratorium is over, Scozzafava said he would like to see it happen. Columbia is where his company started, and he’s a USC graduate who considers the city his home.