MOUNT PLEASANT — Snow plows have not been a high priority for governments in the Charleston area, but this town is buying some with the memory of ice-covered roads still fresh from 10 months ago.
Winter storms with lasting snow and ice are rare in the Lowcountry, where the traditional government response is to just let it melt. Mount Pleasant, for example, currently owns no snow plows or spreaders for salt and sand. But that's changing.
After the January winter storm, town officials "wanted us to be prepared," said Director of Public Services Jody Peele. “The past couple years, the weather conditions have been changing for some reason."
During the first week of January more than 5 inches of snow fell in the Charleston area, the third-highest amount on record. Then it melted a bit, and refroze, leaving roads caked with ice, closing schools and shutting down Charleston International Airport for five days, canceling more than 400 flights.
Mount Pleasant improvised using a hot-patch machine designed to fix potholes to instead spread sand on roads, and pressing equipment used to top-dress sports fields into service as well. This week the town agreed to spend $370,387 on two new dump trucks with snow plow and spread attachments.
"They aren't really snow plows," said Councilman Jim Owens. "They are trucks we can attach plows to."
The attachments cost $32,333 per truck. Peele said the town hasn't decided whether to stockpile road salt.
So if there's another big snow and ice event the town will be better prepared. Unless it happens this winter.
Peele said the new dump trucks won't be in the town's hands until next summer because that's how long it takes to get them from the manufacturer. The two trucks will replaces two of the town's older truck, but the snow-related attachments will only fit the new ones, he said.