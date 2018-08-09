No doubt Berkeley County, particularly around Carnes Crossroads, is booming.
Retirees and young families alike are flocking to the area, lured by planned communities offering newly constructed homes with well-manicured lawns and amenities ranging from fitness trails to libraries.
But with the population boom comes the need for grocery stores, gas stations — and medical care.
“Obviously medical care is an area of need for all of the people that are looking to call this area home,” said Ryan Shannon, practice manager for Carnes Crossroads Primary Care, which opened just over two years ago on Main Street in front of the Carnes Crossroads mega-development.
“It’s nice to have primary care right in your setting," Shannon said. "You don’t have to worry about going downtown Charleston, dealing with traffic and finding parking and all.”
Several other practices have also opened in the area, including specialists and dental practices.
“If they’re going to build houses out in this area — and obviously they are building in this area — it only makes sense to put everything here that people will need,” said Cane Bay resident Donna Marshall. “We are finally getting to the point where people not only live out this way but their lives can be centered out here, too. Almost everything they need is here.”
And more is coming.
After a decade-long legal battle that pitted one hospital system against another in bids to build facilities in the county, Berkeley County could now have three hospitals in the future.
“The recent incoming hospital announcements are consistent with the shared vision I have with other Berkeley County leaders to make health care accessible within our county,” Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler said.
It’s been 43 years since Berkeley's old hospital in Moncks Corner was shuttered. Since then, the county’s population has tripled.
The Roper St. Francis hospital system established a freestanding emergency department in Berkeley in the early 1990s and added an ambulatory surgery center in 2003.
Now, with Berkeley ranking among the fastest-growing counties in the United States, more options are needed, officials have said. More than 7,000 people moved there between mid-2016 and mid-2017, boosting its population to almost 218,000, according to the Census Bureau. That’s 22.5 percent more than lived there in 2010.
“We used to think it was a long ride to Trident Hospital, and that was before all the traffic,” said Moncks Corner resident William Westall.
In good traffic, it takes about a half-hour to drive the roughly 20 miles from the county seat to the nearest hospitals, Trident and Summerville medical centers. “Now, the traffic could mean the difference between life and death, depending on the time of day,” he said.
Don Bailey, whose heart condition has resulted in emergency transport more than 10 times, knows the ride well. The last time he was transported from his home in Moncks Corner to Trident Medical Center in the middle of the night, it took about 15 minutes.
“That was with no traffic,” he said. “Oh my gosh, if it had been during rush hour, I don’t know what would have happened. That’s one of the big reasons we need those hospitals here.”
Officials also see the need.
“We have worked hard to bring advancement in medical care in Berkeley County, and I’m excited to see the efforts take shape. Providing innovative health care in our county is an absolute priority," Peagler said. "It gives our citizens options closer to home, and reduces their need to travel to neighboring counties for health care.”
In 2008, Trident Health, which already operates a freestanding emergency department in Moncks Corner, applied and received a Certificate of Need — as hospital systems are required to do before starting major construction or expansion projects — for a new hospital in Berkeley County.
But when Roper St. Francis got a certificate for a similar project, Trident Health executives protested, contending Berkeley couldn’t support two hospitals. For years, both projects remained in limbo.
The case ended in late 2015 when the S.C. Supreme Court declined to review a lower court’s decision and Roper St. Francis leaders decided to move forward with their plans to build. Trident Health has not announced plans to build in Berkeley County but the system will invest almost $70 million to expand its existing facilities.
Roper St. Francis started construction in June 2017 on a $113 million facility on U.S. Highways 176 near the Carnes Crossroads intersection. Scheduled to open in late 2019, the 90-acre campus will feature a full-service hospital with a 140,000-square-foot hospital, 50 beds, an emergency department, maternity and surgical services and more.
Then last month, the Medical University of South Carolina was given permission from the state health department to move forward with plans for a 311,000-square-foot MUSC Community Hospital at Nexton near Summerville.
The facility will include 128 inpatient beds and another 12 intensive care beds, bringing MUSC’s total number of beds across its system to 841. Construction is expected to start later this year. The $325 million hospital could open in 2022.
"I say let them all come," Bailey said. "I think it's great. I'm all for a free market. It gives people a choice."
The plans are now in a review period, and four health systems have opposed the project: Trident Health and Roper St. Francis, The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties, and Colleton Medical Center, which is owned by the same parent company as Trident Health.