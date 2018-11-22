Amid a reported surge in the number of Lowcountry children under the care of the S.C. Department of Social Services, area nonprofits that provide additional resources for those in foster care are seeing a similar spike in demand.

From 2012 to 2018, the number of children for whom DSS was responsible jumped from approximately 3,100 to about 4,600, according to data published by the Chronicle of Social Change. For some nonprofits, these increases are simultaneously encouraging and challenging.

The Charleston-based nonprofit Birthdays for All offers birthday presents for foster children on their birthdays. The group was founded in 2015 by Steffi Green and her husband Ben Wong.

Birthdays for All serves children through DSS across the tri-county area, as well as six group homes. Ultimately, Green said, the organization wants to be able to work with every group home in South Carolina if resources permit.

Green said that when Birthdays for All was just getting started, the organization provided gifts for about 300 children. In a year's time, she added, that figure has doubled.

On the surface, being able to provide their services to more children than ever is an encouraging sign, Green said. But at the same time, she added, the organization has finite resources and can only buy gifts for as many children as their funds will allow.

"We are an all-volunteer nonprofit," Green said. "More children are coming in than expected, so it's hard for me to get the money we need to (continue to) expand."

Green said that in order to adjust to the increase in demand, Birthdays for All expanded the size of its board so that she could more easily delegate tasks within the organization.

While the number of children under the care of DSS has increased 45 percent over the past six years, according to the Chronicle for Social Change, the agency has generally not had success in recruiting enough foster families to keep up.

Meagan Labriola, who is the executive director for Lowcountry Orphan Relief, said that her organization has seen the same increase in demand for their services, though the catalyst for the demand is difficult to isolate.

Lowcountry Orphan Relief, which was launched in 2006, provides support services and basic necessities. Volunteers collect and shelve clothes and other essentials for children in shelters, foster care or who have been removed from parental custody, according to the group's website.

"Keeping up with the demand is a challenge," Labriola said. But so far, there has yet to be a time when the group has not fulfilled its orders, she added.