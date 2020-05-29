With funding at stake, SC communities struggle to get residents counted in census

During the 2010 census, Charleston Mayor Joe Riley went door-to-door urging college students on the city's peninsula to fill out their census forms. But in 2020 the new coronavirus has required different strategies.

Huge amounts of state and federal money are at stake because hundreds of billions of dollars are distributed based on the populations of counties, towns and cities.

Too often, it's struggling rural and lower-income communities that have the worst census response rates. Already, rural counties in South Carolina are bracing for large cuts in state funding because populations have so greatly shifted to urban and coastal communities since 2010.

In Williams, a tiny town in Colleton County, Mayor Will Evans is all too aware that just 7 percent of households there have filled out the 2020 census.

“Hopefully, people will understand that if they do this, it could help in the future with lots of funding," he said. "And if they don’t, their water bills could go up.”

Evans said the town of Williams, with fewer than 100 residents, received a grant to upgrade water lines that was worth nearly $500,000 based on 2010 census numbers.

He said the town's next effort to encourage participation will be to include notices and a letter that he'll write, to be delivered with water bills.

Eventually, those who don't respond could get in-person visits from census workers, and some may see that as one more reason to fill out the forms soon.

"We’re a town of 91 people, and people want their privacy and don’t want the government knocking on the door," said Evans.

The 2020 census can be completed by mail, phone or online at my2020census.gov. Households received that information in mid-March.

“It takes, like, five minutes," said Assistant Regional Census Manager Marilyn Stevens, whose office in Atlanta covers seven states. “In 1950, we would go sit on people’s porches or in their living rooms and gather information."

Stevens said census officials were worried that older residents might not be comfortable filling out the census online, but it turns out one of the region's highest response rates is a county in Florida where the massive senior living community The Villages is located.

"We’re finding that the seniors are really excited about going online," she said.

In addition to funding, political representation in the House of Representatives depends on the populations of states, and census information is used to draw federal, state and local legislative districts.

“In a census, there are winners and losers, and every state wants to be a winner," Stevens said. “It’s about money, and power."

2020 Census response rates in SC In 271 towns and cities across South Carolina, the percentage of households responding to the 2020 Census varies from a high of 77.2 percent i…

Across South Carolina many counties have seen more than 60 percent of households fill out the census already, but in some struggling rural counties only about one third have done so.

Likewise, response rates in Charleston County have been higher than 75 percent in some affluent areas, and lower than 25 percent in other parts of the county.

In the towns of Mount Pleasant and James Island, more than two-thirds of residents have already filled out the 2020 census. In North Charleston, fewer than half have done so.

“We need more," said Ryan Johnson, assistant to North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. “We want to be sure that we get our (share), whether it’s school funding or infrastructure or anything else the federal government funds."

Charleston area census response rates Some Charleston Metro Area towns and cities have among the best 2020 Census response rates in the state. Others — particularly beach communities with lots of second homes and rental properties — have some of the worst rates in the state. Here are the top and bottom five, and their statewide ranking May 24. Highest: (3) James Island, 70.6%

(6) Mount Pleasant, 68.7%

(17) Goose Creek, 65.3%

(20) Summerville, 63.8%

(28) Moncks Corner, 61.3% Lowest: (221) Isle of Palms, 32.9%

(225) St. Stephen, 30.8%

(243) Kiawah Island, 24%

(262) Edisto Beach, 14.3%

(265) Folly Beach, 13.3%

Johnson said the city plans to hang notifications on residential garbage cans urging residents to fill out census forms. Summey appears in a video on the city's Facebook page urging the same.

"After all this is over and we start looking at funding from the federal government, if we are not getting our fair share it will be because we did not do our job as citizens," Summey said in the video.

In Charleston, which had a 57 percent response rate as of the last week in May, the city has been working with neighborhood councils, church leaders and advocacy groups to get the word out.

“Right when things should have been picking up was when things started slowing down," said John Mitchell, special projects assistant to the mayor, referring to pandemic-related stay home orders.

College students who live off campus suddenly became harder to reach because many left the city. Mitchell said colleges are working with the city to encourage census participation because students — like other residents — are counted based upon where they lived April 1.

Nationally, just over 60 percent of the nation has been counted so far. In South Carolina, 55 percent have responded.

People who are suspicious of the government — particularly undocumented immigrants — can be particularly challenging to count.

"Some people are afraid to fill out the census because they are afraid they will be deported," said Columbia Councilman Howard Duvall, who was director of the Municipal Association of South Carolina when the 2000 census was conducted. “The census counts people whether they are citizens are not, and we need people to stand up and be counted."

“It’s always a problem to get people to cooperate with the government trying to do anything, especially the census because it’s personal information," he said.

The 2020 census does not ask about citizenship. In July the U.S. Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump's plan to include a citizenship question.

The census asks who lived at an address as of April 1, their names and birth dates, sex, race, nationality and the relationship between those living in the home. The form also asks if the home is rented, mortgaged or owned outright.

"We explain that it is safe," said Lydia Cotton, who has served as a liaison to the Hispanic community in Charleston and North Charleston. "We also help people to fill it out online."

Mitchell said Charleston also plans to help people fill out the census online and in person using tablet computers.

But first the city has to retrieve all the tablets that were used by city employees who were working from home because of the pandemic.