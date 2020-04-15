With few predators, Kiawah Island will begin culling its overgrown deer population this fall

The town of Kiawah Island will begin culling the white-tailed deer population this fall in a hunt meant to thin out the numbers on the resort property where the animals have few natural predators.

Part of the problem is pegged to the decrease of bobcats on the island.

"Kiawah’s declining bobcat numbers have allowed the island’s deer population to rise quickly," the town said this week in announcing the planned hunt.

Surveys indicate the fawn survival rate and overall increase in the island’s deer population has jumped 58 percent in two years.

"This increasing trend in deer numbers will likely continue unless a deer management program is initiated," the town said.

The program will be conducted by Kiawah biologists.

"Deer will be harvested throughout the island, with a focus on areas with the highest deer concentrations and the highest incidence of deer-vehicle collisions," the town said.

The work will be done under a state permit during nighttime hours and will involve what the town said would be "suppressed," or silenced, weapons.

All the harvested deer will be processed and the meat donated to local food banks or shelters, the town said.

The goal is to get the animal density down to about 80 deer per square mile; the 2019 density was 111 per square mile.

"The current plan is to remove 100 deer this fall," said town spokeswoman Stephanie Braswell Edgerton. "Harvest goals for future years will be determined based on results from spotlight surveys."

The hunt will not be a one-time event but will go on for several years.

Biologists hope the declining bobcat numbers will rebound quickly and resume keeping the island’s deer herd stable, "eliminating the need for an annual deer harvest," the town said.

One issue identified in the decline of the bobcat population has been types of rodenticide residents have left outside, which the town is asking residents to discontinue.