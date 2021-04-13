With deadline looming, Berkeley County still has $4.6M for COVID rental assistance

MONCKS CORNER — With only a few days left before the application deadline, Berkeley County still has more than $4.6 million available to help residents who are unable to pay rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county received $6.89 million from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program but has more than two-thirds of that amount remaining.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. April 16.

As of April 13, the county had completed 244 applications with another 660 submissions in various stages of the process.

Thus far, the county has received requests for:

Total rental assistance — $1,516,114.91

Total utility assistance — $85,130.21

Total assistance requested — $1,601,245.12

The federal program allows 10 percent of the total amount to go to administrative costs such as software, the county’s advertising budget and its contract with Civitas, a Charleston-based community development consulting firm that's helping allocate the funds.

“We knew there was a need for a program like this but we’ve had trouble gauging the interest in the program from the beginning because we’ve never done it before,” said Berkeley County Grants Administrator Sandi Riddle.

“It was very difficult to put a dollar figure on how much funding we’d need," she added. "The amount we received came from a federal formula and was not determined from any specific needs of the county.”

The rental assistance will cover up to 12 months of rent or utilities accrued after March 13, 2020, for those who qualify and apply. The program provides funds for rent, rental arrears, utilities and home-energy costs, and utility and home-energy cost arrears.

Eligible utility costs include electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal, and energy costs such as fuel oil.

Only renters who are Berkeley County residents can apply for assistance. Homeowners are not eligible. An "eligible household" is a household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median. In 2019, the median household income in the county was $63,000, according to U.S. Census data.

“We don’t want folks that need this assistance to not get it because they didn’t apply for it,” County Councilman Steve Davis said.

Riddle said the county is expecting to receive a flood of applications this week.

“I think people are starting realize that the deadline is coming up and we’ll see more applications in the coming days,” she said.

Riddle said if there are remaining funds in the program, the county will most likely open up an additional application period later in the year. All funds that are not used by the program will be returned to the U.S. Treasury, Riddle said.

“I feel confident that there will be a second opportunity for people to get assistance,” she said.

All counties in South Carolina with 200,000 or more residents received federal money for the current round of rent and utility assistance under the program. Nationwide, it's a $25 billion program.

Only nine of the 46 counties in South Carolina were eligible to receive money from the program.

Counties that received funds were Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Richland and Spartanburg. Lexington and York counties, which qualified to receive funds, declined their allotment, which went back to the state.

Overall funding for the assistance program came from the federal level, but each state received an allotment of money, which they passed along to the counties that qualified for the program.

Berkeley and Charleston counties received nearly $19 million in relief money. Charleston County opened up its application process April 12.

There are limits on the amount of rent the program will pay, based on federal standards for fair-market rent. For example, someone renting a two-bedroom apartment or house would qualify for up to $1,175 per month, while a three-bedroom rental would qualify for up to $1,535 monthly.

All funds will be paid directly to landlords and utility service providers.

Berkeley County residents can apply online at BerkeleyCountySC.gov. They can also call the Emergency Rental Assistance Hotline at 843-377-8507. Paper applications will also be available upon request.