Ireland's top diplomat in the United States spent this week in Charleston, a trip with a few fun stops but also a serious side.
Quietly, economic ties between Ireland and South Carolina have flourished in recent decades. The Irish company Applegreen runs about 40 gas stations in the Midlands, while Tire Check, a software company specializing in fleet management, is headquartered in Greenville. The largest Irish-owned company in the United States, CRH Americas, has 13 operations here.
Ambassador Daniel Mulhall said he expects these kinds of investments will continue to grow.
"We recognize America has places that are growing and developing and offering opportunity for Irish investment and links," he said, "and South Carolina is certainly one of those places."
Further expansion into the U.S. by Irish companies may be even more appealing once Britain leaves the European Union. Mulhall said Ireland doesn't want to see Britain leave and is hoping for the mildest possible version of Brexit, particularly one that keeps an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
"We've been closer to Britain in the last 10 years than we've ever been in our history," Mulhall said. "We're keenly concerned about what's happening in Britain. We hope for a happy ending to this current process."
Ireland already views the United States as a prime territory for new investment, given the strong ties of language and culture. Britain, which often has been the No. 1 choice for Irish companies looking to expand, "has become less attractive now because of Brexit," Mulhall said.
"The upside of Britain's departure from the EU is when they leave, Ireland will become the only English speaking country in the EU," he said, noting that about 750 U.S. companies already have a presence in Ireland.
"Thirty years ago, there would have been virtually no Irish investment in the U.S.," he added. "Today, there are more than 500 companies that employ 100,000 people."
Mulhall is based in Washington, D.C., but travels across the country to explore potential economic and educational ties between the two countries, and he especially focuses on communities with Irish ties.
"Charleston is a priority for us from that point of view because it has a rich Irish heritage going back to the 18th century," he said.
Among his stops was a visit to Hibernian Hall, the Meeting Street landmark that serves as the city's most visible link to Ireland.
"I don't believe there's any Irish building anywhere outside of Ireland that's as impressive as Hibernian Hall in Charleston," he said.
Mulhall also spoke at the College of Charleston and before Charleston City Council on Tuesday night. He fit in a visit to the State Ports Authority and met with new Irish immigrants, many of whom first moved to Boston or New York before relocating down here. Mulhall described them as "a very happy set of campers."
But he also noted the Irish these days don't leave the country because they have to, as in previous history, but because they choose to. Mulhall said Ireland today welcomes newcomers, too: One of every six people living in the country today wasn't born there.
"We've become a nation of immigrants," he said. "It hasn't become an issue in our public debate."