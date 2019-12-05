COLUMBIA — Before artist Trudith Schoblocher Dyer picks up a paintbrush or grabs a canvas, she starts with research.

That's how the longtime Columbia resident and retired middle school math teacher discovered the incredible details of one of her relatives, Mollie Wade Holmes Adams.

A member of the Upper Mattaponi tribe in Virginia, Adams was one of many indigenous people who faced the bigoted policies of Walter A. Plecker, the head of the state's Bureau of Vital Statistics in the first half of the 20th century. The agency head claimed Native Americans no longer existed, and sought to eliminate mentions of Native American descent from all birth certificates.

Adams resisted.

She had several white men sign an affidavit certifying her ancestry and brought the document to Washington, D.C. In a piece inspired by her, Dyer created a collage of photos and phrases, including one that reads "We Are Still Here."

That piece was featured in "Sisters are Sacred," an art exhibit recently hosted by the S.C. Indian Affairs Commission. Featuring all indigenous female artists, the event was the first of its kind for the nonprofit group.

Its goal, said commission CEO Terence Lilly Little Water, was to show people that Native American women exist here in South Carolina. And — like other indigenous women around the country — they’re fighting to raise awareness of issues that disproportionately affect their communities.

"We have some extraordinarily talented artists who deserve to have their voices heard," she said. "Art is a form of using your voice."

Held at Columbia's Nickelodeon Theatre, the event incorporated visual art exhibits, a film screening and a discussion with female leaders. The event came near the end of what Lilly Water described as a "woman-centered" year of advocacy, addressing issues including child welfare and domestic violence.

One of the first barriers to that work is simply reminding people that Native American communities exist in South Carolina.

"We get it all the time, and it still shocks me. People say, 'There are Native Americans in South Carolina?' " said Jennifer Caywood-Williams, the communications director for the commission's Indigenous Women's Alliance, a committee that advocates for indigenous women's issues in the state.

When Caywood-Williams got involved with the alliance in early 2017, she was shocked to learn how much work needs to be done in South Carolina in terms of advocacy, particularly for Native American women.

“There are so many issues it’s been difficult to pick what we need to do," said Kathleen Hays, who chairs the alliance.

One of the leading challenges they face, she said, is the lack of data available about indigenous women in the state.

For the past two years, the Indigenous Women's Alliance has been working with the University of South Carolina's College of Social Work to create and distribute surveys to Native American women.

Last year, their first "Native American Community Needs Assessment" focused on domestic violence. The survey received 129 responses. Of those respondents, nearly half reported they had personally experienced domestic violence.

That's on par with national statistics, too, which have consistently found Native American women experience intimate-partner violence at rates far higher than their non-Native peers.

The disproportionate amount of violence experienced by indigenous women was one of the issues highlighted at the "Sisters Are Sacred" event.

The art display was followed by a screening of the 2018 film "Falls Around Her," which tells the story of a middle-aged indigenous woman who returns to the reserve where she grew up after spending years as a touring musician. A violent ex-manager and a company trying to exploit land nearby loom as threats to the quiet homecoming she sought.

In an audience discussion over Skype following the film, director Darlene Naponse said a main theme of the film was "people taking things from you that they think they own."

More than four in five indigenous women have experienced some kind of violence, according to a National Institute of Justice study, and Native American women experience murder rates that are about 10 times that of the national average.

Attorney General William Barr announced late last month the Justice Department is launching a national strategy to address the prevalence of missing and murdered Native Americans.

An initial $1.5 million was invested to hire coordinators in 11 states to work with federal, tribal, state and local agencies to "develop protocols and procedure for responding to reports of missing or murdered indigenous people."

South Carolina is not one of the states included in the initial program. Attorneys general offices in Alaska, Arizona, Montana, Oklahoma, Michigan, Utah, Nevada, Minnesota, Oregon, New Mexico and Washington state will work with the first team of coordinators.

There is only one federally recognized tribe in South Carolina, the Catawba Indian Nation, but there are nine state-recognized tribes, including the Wassamasaw Tribe of Varnertown Indians between Summerville and Moncks Corner and the Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe in Ridgeville.

Beyond that, there are other active indigenous communities in South Carolina that are not state-recognized. That's the case for artist Julie Watts' community, the Chicoran Shakori Tribe in Conway.

For the "Sisters Are Sacred" exhibit, Watts displayed paintings and some small sculptures she crafts using deer antlers discarded from a processing plant. Her favorite subjects are people. One painting — which she's so attached to she almost hopes it won't sell — shows the back of a woman against a fiery orange background.

A couple tables down, Watts' sister, Lisa Lindler, displayed her pottery. Lindler makes the pieces by hand, coiling clay into different forms and pit-firing each piece.

Hays and Caywood-Williams were featured artists in the exhibit. Caywood-Williams said she appreciated the range of art displayed, which she said helped show Native American art — and the indigenous artists themselves — can't be "put in a box."

"That's one of our goals: to show people there's a lot more to our community than they know," she said.