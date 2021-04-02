With a watchful eye, North Charleston neighborhood welcomes new affordable housing

NORTH CHARLESTON — Ten affordable homes have been completed in Union Heights, a neighborhood in a section of the city primed for new development.

Twelve more houses are on the way. The efforts are aimed at providing reasonably priced housing in a region where it's becoming increasingly expensive to live.

The development has been well-received by longtime residents who also don't want to see the culture of their community transformed as it becomes more diverse.

Early signs point towards progress for Union Heights, which African Americans began forming shortly after the Civil War. The neighborhood was once a tight-knit community bustling with mom-and-pop shops. Residents want to see the neighborhood reclaim those earlier days of success.

"I love it," 40-year Union Heights homeowner Donnia Banks said about the new construction. "I think we're way overdue."

The project is being implemented by Union Heights LLC, a joint venture between Charleston-based companies JJR Development LLC and Luxury Simplified.

The two-story houses, containing either two or three bedrooms, all sold for under $200,000, according to Jeffrey Roberts, managing partner of JJR Development.

The two-bedroom homes sold in the low-$170,000s to high-$180,000s, and the three-bedroom houses were priced in the low-$180,000s to high-$190,000s, he said.

Mortgage payments for the houses are roughly $1,000 a month.

All of the houses are in Charleston County, where the median price for home sales in February was $345,475.

The homes were developed on vacant lots purchased years ago by Luxury Simplified, which helped ensure longtime residents were able to stay as the new houses were constructed.

“We have not displaced one homeowner, nor will we ever," Roberts said.

There was early resistance to the project from residents who were not sure about the developers' intentions.

Roberts acknowledged the early skepticism but said developers engaged with the community by attending meetings and being transparent about the project.

Showing the community respect was highly important, Roberts said.

"We truly respect the people that came before us," Roberts said. "It's their place. They grew up and live there, and the neighborhood has a local history."

In spite of rising construction costs, the company was able to build the houses and still sell them at an affordable rate because JJR's "purchasing power is that of a national homebuilder," Robert said.

Developers also worked closely with the city to get needed zoning variances.

"The city could not have been more supportive and helpful," Roberts said.

Neighborhood president Skip Mikell said most residents are not in opposition to new homes.

"They are happy to see new houses come, even if the people who occupy the houses don’t look like them," he said.

While Union Heights is growing more diverse, Mikell doesn't want to see changes to the overall culture of the historic African American community.

For example, the neighborhood remains close-knit. It's also not uncommon to see people cooking outside and chatting with neighbors. Newcomers should be willing to accept those realities, Mikell said.

“We don’t want to see drastic changes in the culture of the community that’s going to negatively impact those who already live there," he said.

One newcomer to the community is Jessica Duncan. Duncan, 35, works as a banker in downtown Charleston. It'll be a fairly short commute from her new house on Comstock Avenue.

Duncan feels that meeting her neighbors is important. She's already introduced herself to some of the residents.

"If they need anything, I'm here," she said.

The new homeowners are a "somewhat diverse group," but Roberts said he hopes future groups will include more minorities. Just one of the new homeowners is Black, a veteran stationed in Afghanistan slated to return home soon.

“We wish we would have had more African American buyers," Roberts said.

Increasing the number of homeowners overall is a top concern for residents.

Though houses were sold to owners who signed two-year "non-rental" deed restrictions, Mikell feels the restriction should be extended to seven years, which is the amount of time it takes families to decide whether to stay permanently in a community, Mikell said.

He also feels the homes should be cheaper. A $185,000 home is affordable when compared to houses on the peninsula, but not affordable when compared to houses in the Neck Area, he said.

Nonetheless, there are some indications of progress taking place in Union Heights. Some people in the neighborhood have begun fixing up their homes and yards. Mikell said he's not sure whether that's in response to the new homes, but he's glad to see the neighborhood being improved.