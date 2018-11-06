With about 70 percent of Charleston County's election results reported at press time Tuesday, there appeared to be some possible upsets on the horizon in races for the State House, Charleston County Council and one local courthouse seat.
In County Council District 8, which spans Johns Island and Wadmalaw Island, the results from 30 percent of precincts showed Republican Joe Boykin about three percentage points ahead of Democratic incumbent Anna Johnson, who had about 47 percent of the vote. She has has held the seat since 2010. Libertarian Eric Crotts had less than 3 percent.
In County Council District 1 in Mount Pleasant, Republican incumbent Herb Sass was well ahead with 62 percent of the vote, while Democrat Donna Brown Newton had 35 percent. About 53 percent of precincts had reported results.
In District 9, which spans James Island, Folly Beach, Seabrook Island and Kiawah Island, only 12 percent of precincts were in by 11:30 p.m. Republican Jenny Costa Honeycutt led with 62 percent of the vote, while Green Party candidate Joel Milliken had 37 percent.
Two State House races also remained too close to call, with incumbents possibly losing their seats.
In District 115, on James Island and Folly Beach, with 14 percent of precinct results reported, Republican incumbent Peter McCoy had 52 percent of the vote and Democrat Carol Tempel had 44 percent.
In District 116, which includes Colleton County and rural parts of Charleston County, the results from 40 percent of precincts showed Democratic incumbent Robert Brown had 51 percent of the vote, while Republican challenger Carroll O'Neal had 48 percent.
The races for the county Register of Deeds and the probate court judge were both 71 percent reported. Republican incumbent Irv Condon led with about 54 percent of the Probate Judge vote, while Democrat Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley had 45 percent.
The race for the Register of Deeds was much tighter. Republican Tom Hartnett had 49 percent of the race, while Democrat Michael Miller had 50 percent.
Other statehouse results were:
- District 109, North Charleston and some of Mount Pleasant, 77 percent reported: Democratic incumbent David Mack led with 90 percent of the vote, while Libertarian Rodney Travis had 9 percent.
- District 110, southern Charleston peninsula and lower Mount Pleasant, 96 percent reported: Republican incumbent William Cogswell was ahead with 56 percent, while Democrat Ben Pogue had 43 percent.
- District 112, Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms and parts of Mount Pleasant, 68 percent reported: Republican incumbent Mike Sottille led with 60 percent, while Democrat Joe Preston had 38 percent.
- District 114, outer West Ashley and some Dorchester County, 50 percent reported: Republican incumbent Lin Bennett was ahead with 51 percent while Democrat Dan Jones had 43 percent and Libertarian Melissa Couture had less than 5 percent.
- District 119, West Ashley and North Charleston, 23 percent reported: Democratic incumbent Leon Stavrinakis led with 64 percent, while Republican Paul Sizemore had 35 percent.